FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
L.A. Weekly
How to Help Fight Climate Change: Sustainable Living in LA
The weather’s been frighteningly unpredictable recently. Sadly, climate change is to blame for it. California may be known for being a sunny state but the gray overcasts and bomb cyclones that’ve been happening recently may just get intense or happen more frequently. On the flip side, there are ways we can prevent climate change from worsening. If you’re an Angeleno, there are simple ways that can make sustainable living in LA easier.
L.A. Weekly
Yaamava’ Casino Bets on Music Makeover
New year, new nightlife series! We’ve been covering clubs, concerts and parties for LA Weekly for decades and especially after the pandemic, we feel passionate about their survival. Many of our favorite venues have struggled and some have shuttered (The Lash and Market Tavern, which hosted dance clubs and all-star jams respectively, are just the latest to close this month). But in the past couple of years, new locales have defiantly emerged during the uncertainty of the pandemic, determined to bring people together and succeed. The industry is bouncing back and after two years of hermitting at home, we’re all ready for something new, aren’t we? This year, we’ll be celebrating club culture like we used to, with focused reports spotlighting newer event spaces you can and should visit. For January, we begin with a real jackpot spot…
L.A. Weekly
Meet Vibrational Healing Artist Grace Oh
Grace Oh’s visual arts presence began with a camera, but over the years has evolved into a vibrational healing practice that encompasses photography but now touches on sound immersion, energy work, conscious cuisine, plant medicine, yoga, and other forms of pictorial and physical attunement to nature. Working individually, with groups, online, and in-person in a range of settings from the home to the landscape to the gallery hall, Oh draws on her cultural heritage and soulful California atmosphere to encourage personal transformation in her audiences. Her Moon Mandalas project in particular draws on all the gifts of her path in a series that is part ritual, part nature walk, and part gaia-infused meditation prompt; and her next sound session is live online this Wednesday, offering an uplifting moment of celebration and stillness at the cusp of a new lunar year.
L.A. Weekly
LAPD Union: ‘Suspects Escalated’ The 3 Fatal Incidents In 2023
The Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) addressed the three fatal incidents involving LAPD in the early parts of 2023, saying the officers used “best practices” in each of the situations. The three critical incidents involved Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez, who were shot and killed by LAPD,...
L.A. Weekly
Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves At Least 10 Dead
Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
L.A. Weekly
Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Dead, Found Inside Van In Torrance
After an hours-long manhunt, the suspect in the Monterey Park mass shooting was found dead inside a van parked near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance at apprximately 12:52 p.m., Sunday. Using information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. (LASD), Torrance PD was able to identify the white...
L.A. Weekly
Studs and Sliders
The Slider (T.Rex/Reprise) Studs and Sliders: Frankie Clarke of L.A. rockers Frankie + the Studs told us about her love for a T.Rex classic. Frankie Clarke: My favorite album of all time is The Slider by T.Rex. I like to listen to all my favorite albums front to back and this album is no exception.
L.A. Weekly
Venturing Out For Valentine’s Day? Here’s What’s To Love
Whether you’re up for a lover’s scavenger hunt in Ojai, après-ski dining experience in a cozy Swiss chalet or feel like sashaying into a singles soiree, spread the love with these Valentine’s Day ideas. Tucked within the Topatopa Mountains in the Ojai Valley, the romantic Ojai...
L.A. Weekly
Vigil Planned To Honor Monterey Park Shooting Victims
The city of Monterey Park will be hosting a vigil Tuesday in honor and remembrance of those whose lives were lost in the Lunar New Year mass shooting. The vigil will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Monterey Park City Hall on 320 West Newmark Ave. “We believe that it is...
