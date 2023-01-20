SENATE BACK IN ACTION — The Senate takes its first vote of the year tonight, returning to Washington for a second kickoff of the new Congress after 20 days away. But there’s still a lot of organizing to be done before the upper chamber is in full swing. At this point committees aren’t organized and it isn’t even final how many members will sit on each (and who might be added or booted in the process.) It is possible that Senate committee rosters could be finalized by the end of this week, and while we know who will hold the gavel in each committee, subcommittees and their chairs remain still up in the air.

