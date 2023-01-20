Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Zients would bring trade background to chief of staff role
Of Trade Promotion Authority in 2015 and was a strong advocate for the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement. He also unsuccessfully proposed consolidating USTR, the U.S. Export-Import Bank and other U.S. trade agencies into the Commerce Department. — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s plan for a trilateral government committee to reduce...
POLITICO
Germany is tanking its tank messaging
If you’ve followed along with Germany’s tank talks, you’ll probably relate to this Slack exchange between a couple of our reporters late last week:. (Yes, the “confused” one was Alex.) Over the past week, the natsec world has watched with vertigo as German officials relayed...
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Donald Trump Advised Him To Take Top-Secret Files Home In His New Podcast Episode
Rudy Giuliani had quite a lot to say on Sunday’s episode of the WABC77 radio show Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan, and one particular thing he said about former president Donald Trump stood out the most to us! Rudy ...
Trump Blasts Charles McGonigal After Arrest: 'Rot In Hell'
The former FBI official was involved in the investigation of the former president's ties to Russia amid the 2016 election.
The Women of Iran Are Not Backing Down
The protest movement led by Persian women seeks to unravel the Iranian regime’s oppression.
Manchin: It’s a mistake to ‘not negotiate’ with Republicans on debt ceiling
At issue is whether Congress will require spending cuts before raising the debt limit.
U.S. closer to approving ‘significant number’ of Abrams tanks to Ukraine
The decision, which could be announced this week, comes as Germany authorizes the transfer of Leopard tanks to the Ukrainian military.
'Stock Prices Will Crater' if the U.S. Defaults on Debt, Economist Warns
With a debt limit fight looming in Congress, one leading expert is warning of catastrophic damage to the economy and major losses in the stock market if lawmakers are unable to avert a default. Make sure your hard-earned money is protected with a Gold IRA. Gold IRAs help you protect...
China Disruption Hampers Swiss Watch Exports, Swatch Group Sales in 2022
COVID-19-related disruption in China may have dented sales growth at Swatch, and overall Swiss watch exports last year, but the impact will fleeting. Although Swatch Group was heavily impacted by losses in China in the fourth quarter, and its full-year sales were below analysts’ consensus estimates, it is looking forward to a record-breaking 2023, fueled by a rebound in China.
POLITICO
The fight for the airwaves in your house
For years, big consumer-tech companies like Meta, Apple and Google have been leaning on the government to free up little pieces of the wireless spectrum as “unlicensed” airwaves — meaning anyone can use those airwaves for free. What are they after, exactly?. These aren’t wireless carriers like...
POLITICO
Brownstein tops $60M as business remains brisk on K Street
Here are your Lobbying Disclosure Act revenue rankings for 2022. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck: $61.6 million (versus $56.5 million in 2021) and $15.6 million in Q4 2022 (versus $16 million in Q4 2021) Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld: $53.1 million (versus $53.4 million in 2021) and $14.1 million in...
POLITICO
Scoop: Inside Vilsack’s farm bill strategy session
— Inside the room: Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack convened senior Agriculture Department officials to discuss the future of agriculture and major farm bill messaging goals.He said USDA needs to make the case that the farm bill can help “the many,” rather than the few, in order to build strong bipartisan support.
POLITICO
A new wild west: state-backed digital money
The collapse of crypto lending firm Genesis late Thursday dealt another blow to crypto’s world-conquering ambitions last week — but that doesn’t mean the global financial system is safe from technological disruption just yet. While the venture capital-backed crypto industry continues to go off the rails, state-backed...
POLITICO
The debt ceiling battle hits home
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
Licensed spectrum is foundational to smart spectrum policy
Radio spectrum is the invisible infrastructure that makes the modern world work. A finite resource, spectrum powers everything from your mobile phone to your garage door opener. Smart allocation of spectrum has been essential to U.S. economic development and global technological leadership for decades and, most recently, has been a catalyst for 5G innovation. To sustain America's leadership in wireless, policymakers should continue to focus on effective spectrum policy decisions that advance licensed spectrum. And now is the time to act.
POLITICO
Hammer Time
Send tips | Subscribe here | Follow Politico Canada. Thanks for reading Ottawa Playbook. I’m your host, Maura Forrest, with Zi-Ann Lum. Today, the Liberal Cabinet meets in Hamilton. FRANÇOIS LEGAULT lashes out at JUSTIN TRUDEAU over the notwithstanding clause. And will Ontario or Quebec win the electric-vehicle supply-chain race?
A Plan for Blowing Up U.S. Climate Politics
An Australian consultant tells his U.S. counterparts that conservative voters will respond to climate messages — as long as they aren’t pushed by liberals.
POLITICO
Cracks in the anti-ESG foundation
ANTI-ESG TIGHTROPE — There's not much evidence that voters care about Republicans' latest bogeyman, but the GOP is still slapping more papier-mâché on the anti-ESG piñata. Federal and state lawmakers have introduced at least 34 anti-ESG bills so far this year, according to the communications firm...
POLITICO
Senate sashays back to work
SENATE BACK IN ACTION — The Senate takes its first vote of the year tonight, returning to Washington for a second kickoff of the new Congress after 20 days away. But there’s still a lot of organizing to be done before the upper chamber is in full swing. At this point committees aren’t organized and it isn’t even final how many members will sit on each (and who might be added or booted in the process.) It is possible that Senate committee rosters could be finalized by the end of this week, and while we know who will hold the gavel in each committee, subcommittees and their chairs remain still up in the air.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Klain is out, Zients is in
BREAKING —JEFF ZIENTS will replace RON KLAIN as President JOEBIDEN’s chief of staff. WaPo: “Zients left the White House in April after steering the administration’s pandemic response and leading the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history. He returned to the White House in the fall to help Klain prepare for staff turnover after the midterms — a project that was ultimately limited in scope, as few senior staff members have left across the administration. But, in recent weeks, Klain has assigned him different projects, which some viewed as preparing Zients for the top role, people familiar with the arrangement said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.”
