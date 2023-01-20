GUADALUPE, Calif.- One man says he has been working 10 to 12 hours a day cleaning mud and water that got inside his house and all over his property.

Adam Cable has been working around the clock cleaning the mud and water that got inside his house and all over his property after last weeks storm.

"After an hour or being a sleep to two three feet of water completely filled our entire home within seconds," said Guadalupe resident Adam Cable.

He says the work began just one day after the storm.

"I didn’t know where it was coming from so by the time I figured out what was going on my wife was holding our newborn baby and was already getting shocked by the electrical outlets going under the water," said Adam Cable.

Despite Cable’s best efforts he says he lost important items that can't be replaced.

"Most everything I’ve lost is irreplaceable family heirlooms and furniture that were from family that I’ve never met before, including grandparents, my father he was an older gentleman born in 38. So I have a lot of old antique stuff and old antique furniture that is just destroyed," said Adam Cable.

Cable says he thinks it will take 4-6 months until he can live inside his home again comfortably. But a local agency is helping out storm victims like cable find housing.

"It was confusing for the people as to what was happening at the beginning so his houses for 10 15 20 years even with multi generations lots of time with the current landlords and who they love and they wanna continue to rent from but now with the destruction it won’t be possible for quite a while," said Kelly Rojas a Right of Way Agent with Hamner Jewell & Associates.

There is a GoFundMe for the Cable family click link.

The post Guadalupe residents picking up the pieces after last week’s storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .