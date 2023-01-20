Read full article on original website
Tigers Rise, Lady Tigers Hold Steady in State Polls
Neither of Republic’s basketball teams lost ground in the latest state rankings released by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Tuesday. The Tigers rose from 9th to 7th in the new boys poll. The Lady Tigers remained at number three despite a loss to Park Hill South last Thursday. In...
JV Boys Open Bolivar Tournament Thursday
Republic’s JV boys basketball team is scheduled to open play at the Bolivar Liberator Tournament Thursday evening at 5:15 pm. The Tigers will play West Plains in the opener. The rest of the tournament schedule is dependent on the outcome of the varsity games, but the second and third rounds are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The JV games will be scheduled at times that minimize conflicts with the varsity games involving the same schools.
Performance of the Week – January 23, 2023
Kaemyn Bekemeier got the most attention for surpassing the 2,000-point mark for her career during the second game of the Nixa Invitational Tournament. But her weekend performance was typical of what has made her such a force for the Lady Tigers during her four seasons. In three games (all against...
