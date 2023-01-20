Republic’s JV boys basketball team is scheduled to open play at the Bolivar Liberator Tournament Thursday evening at 5:15 pm. The Tigers will play West Plains in the opener. The rest of the tournament schedule is dependent on the outcome of the varsity games, but the second and third rounds are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The JV games will be scheduled at times that minimize conflicts with the varsity games involving the same schools.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO