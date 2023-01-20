QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Chuck Basye’s name be added to the Columbia School Board ballot?

Former state lawmaker Chuck Basye will be in court Monday, when his lawyer will try to convince a judge to force Columbia Public Schools to add his name to the April ballot.

Basye maintains he tried to file for the school board election during the legally defined time period. The district says he ignored instructions about how to file during the CPS winter break.

