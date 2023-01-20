ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Chuck Basye’s name be added to the Columbia School Board ballot?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvVMe_0kL3goJW00

Former state lawmaker Chuck Basye will be in court Monday, when his lawyer will try to convince a judge to force Columbia Public Schools to add his name to the April ballot.

Basye maintains he tried to file for the school board election during the legally defined time period. The district says he ignored instructions about how to file during the CPS winter break.

Do you think his name should be on the ballot? Vote in the poll.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Chuck Basye’s name be added to the Columbia School Board ballot? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

CPS Superintendent sends letter to Gov. Parson regarding drag performance

COLUMBIA — On Sunday, Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools Brian Yearwood sent a letter to Governor Mike Parson regarding a diversity breakfast that 30 CPS students attended which included a drag performance. The event the students attended was the City of Columbia’s 30th Annual “Columbia Values Diversity" Breakfast held...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Lohman man appointed to state commission by Governor Mike Parson

Governor Mike Parson makes seven appointments Monday to various state boards and commissions, including one appointment including a central Missouri man. Harry Thompson, of Lohman, was appointed to the Air Conservation Commission. Thompson currently serves as President of the Cole County Farm Bureau. He’s a retired rancher and farmer. And has previously served on the boards of MFA Inc. and Missouri Farm Bureau.
LOHMAN, MO
kwos.com

CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet

The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

CPS responds to pushback to students attendance at diversity event with a drag performance

COLUMBIA — A drag performance at Columbia's annual Columbia Values Diversity Day is stirring controversy after Columbia Public Schools Students were in attendance. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent a letter to the superintendent of CPS Friday afternoon and the mayor of Columbia after some middle-school-aged students saw a drag performance at the city's Diversity Day event.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MDC to host trout-fishing program in Fulton

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Conservation will have a trout-fishing program 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Veterans Park Lake in Fulton. MDC staff will be available to teach those who wish to attend how to clean fish, after fishing for trout. The event is open to everyone ages 6 years old and The post MDC to host trout-fishing program in Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small

More Coverage For more on this story, listed to KBIA-FM on Monday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Commission approves marijuana sales tax question for April ballot

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Commission on Thursday approved its own sales tax question involving recreational marijuana. Boone County joins other area counties and cities – including the City of Columbia, Jefferson City and Cole County – that will have a sales tax question on the April 4 ballot. Like those other entities, the The post Boone County Commission approves marijuana sales tax question for April ballot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia begins accepting proposals for ARPA funding

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is accepting initial project proposals applicable for American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city said in a press release on Thursday. Columbia was awarded $25.2 million in ARPA funds. The Columbia City Council previously identified four areas it would like to prioritize with the first half of the The post Columbia begins accepting proposals for ARPA funding appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council votes to add marijuana sales tax question to April ballot

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council unanimously voted at its meeting on Tuesday to add a sales tax question for recreational marijuana to the April 4 ballot. The question will ask voters if there should be an additional 3% sales tax for recreational marijuana sales. This would be in addition to the state's 6% tax. The council The post Columbia City Council votes to add marijuana sales tax question to April ballot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy