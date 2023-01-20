Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Sheffield Fargate container park never fulfilled expectations, council says
A shipping container park in Sheffield "never fulfilled" expectations, the city's council leader has said. The eight units in Fargate, which opened in October, were intended as a pop-up space for food stalls, shops and events, and to help boost footfall. The project was beset by problems and the containers...
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
BBC
Abuse claims being investigated by prosecutors
The Crown Office is investigating claims there were links between members of Scotland's legal establishment and the sexual exploitation of children in care. Concern over the allegations was first made by John Halley, former lead junior counsel to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, in 2019. Mr Halley submitted his concerns...
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC
About 200 asylum-seeking children have gone missing, says minister
About 200 children, mostly Albanian teenage boys, remain missing from hotels housing asylum seekers, the immigration minister has said. Robert Jenrick told MPs that of 4,600 child asylum seekers who had arrived in the UK since 2021, 440 had gone missing and only half had returned. He said it was...
BBC
Warning that thousands of firms face collapse
There are growing fears that 2023 could see a wave of company collapses as the cost of living crisis continues. The number of firms on the brink of going bust jumped by more than a third at the end of last year, said insolvency firm Begbies Traynor. It expects this...
BBC
Aquind: Government loses bid to block cross-Channel electricity cable
The UK government's decision to refuse permission for a £1.2bn electricity link between England and France has been overturned in the High Court. Aquind Ltd wants to lay cables through Portsmouth, Hampshire, to Normandy. Last year's decision to block the scheme was made by then Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
BBC
Leicester firm fined after worker crushed by glass
A company has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after a worker was left with life-changing injuries when a pallet of glass fell on top of him. Andrew Potts, from Nottingham, broke his neck in five places in the incident at a depot in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 30 September 2016.
BBC
Staffordshire firms fined over wood 'posing serious fire risk'
A director and three recycling companies have been fined over £28,000, after sites stored excessive wood that "posed serious fire and health risks", the Environment Agency said. At one site, stockpiles were "so large that there was no space to quarantine waste in the event of a fire". Robert...
BBC
Paramedic suspended after "concerning prescribing errors"
A former Gloucestershire paramedic has seen her suspension extended over failings which had potential to cause serious harm to vulnerable patients. Jayne Denton, who worked as an emergency care practitioner at Care UK, was first suspended in January 2022. A report found she had shown a lack of awareness of...
BBC
Experts criticise PCCs' call to re-classify cannabis
Calls from Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in west England to re-classify cannabis as a Class A drug have been criticised by experts. Mark Shelford, PCC for Avon and Somerset, wants to crack down on people using the so-called recreational drugs. But his own force uses other measures, prosecuting few...
BBC
Inside the world of organised crime and extreme dog breeding
Organised crime is moving into the lucrative market of extreme dog breeding, a BBC investigation has found. Bulldogs, including the new American Bully breed, are being bred with hugely exaggerated characteristics - such as excessive skin folds or large, muscular frames. The RSPCA warns criminals are breeding and selling these...
Comments / 0