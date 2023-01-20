ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
WYNCOTE, PA
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff’s Daniel Schraeder says his list of college offers continues to grow

Daniel Schraeder’s list of college opportunities continues to grow. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior defensive end said Seton Hill and Bloomsburg have joined into the mix for his services. He also claims offers from Kutztown, West Chester, Shippensburg, Clarion, West Liberty, Ohio Dominican, West Virginia Wesleyan and Lock Haven.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds another ACC offer

Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke is now up to five college offers. The latest came from Boston College Monday. He also claims offers from Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron and Kent State. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver caught 25 passes for 412 yard and six touchdowns last season. Check out his film below:
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Snowy forecast; girls wrestling conflict; Hershey concerts: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

Good morning, Pennsylvania. Something we’re watching this week: the chance of a few inches of snow tomorrow. Forecasters are saying the Harrisburg area could get 3″ to 5″ of snow starting early Wednesday and ending after lunchtime. (Check our snowfall map for the latest.) It’s not likely to stick around, though. The falling snow is to turn to rain Wednesday afternoon, and the rest of the week will be warmer, with temperatures around 50 by Sunday.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates

A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy