ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Driver arrested for suspected DUI, eluding police, causing collision in downtown Seattle

By Taylor Corlew, KOMO News digital producer
KOMO News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Search for suspects underway after 2 robberies, armed carjacking in Seattle's Beacon Hill

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for the people responsible for robbing two men at gunpoint in Beacon Hill Monday night. A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the 2500 block of South Orcas Street around 7:30 p.m. Police said two men approached the 51-year-old with a gun and stole his iPhone, wallet and vehicle keys. The men then drove off in the man’s vehicle, described by police as “a white Acura sport utility vehicle.”
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by Seattle police vehicle

SEATTLE — A 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a marked Seattle Police Department (SPD) patrol vehicle in the city’s South Lake Union neighborhood Monday night. The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 men shot in Tacoma high school parking lot Sunday night

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are being treated for injuries after they were shot in the parking lot of Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma Sunday night. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), two men with gunshot wounds showed up at St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The men told Lakewood police they were in the parking lot of Mount Tahoma High School when they were confronted by two people and shot.
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Downtown Everett Businesses Hit By Gunfire Monday Night

Everett Police are investigating after at least two businesses in the area of 26th and Colby in downtown Everett, Washington were struck by bullets Monday night. Sno911 received several reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 26th and Colby shortly after 11:00 PM. Everett Police arriving in the...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Homicide investigation underway after man shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot and killed in Tacoma early Sunday. According to the Tacoma Police Department, a 911 call reporting a shooting on the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue came in at 1:44 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Driver cited after single-vehicle collision with power pole on Edmonds Way

A vehicle collided with a power pole in the 22900 block of Edmonds Way Saturday afternoon, downing power lines, Edmonds police said. The incident was reported aroud 2 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, a 68-year-old Edmonds resident, was cited for inattentive driving, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. No injuries were reported and no signs of impairment were detected, he added.
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Four-vehicle crash in Kent kills 1, sends 2 more to hospital

KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital in Kent on Saturday. According to Puget Sound Fire, the collision occurred on the 1900 block of Central Avenue South. PSF first tweeted about the crash at 11:05 a.m.
KENT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy