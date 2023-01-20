NC airports have more guns than US average

TRIAD — The number of guns found in carry-on luggage went up in 2022 at three of North Carolina’s four busiest airports, including Piedmont Triad International Airport, and the state has an above-average rate of guns in luggage, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said.

TSA officers at all 10 commercial airports in the state discovered a total of 250 firearms in carry-on luggage in 2022, down slightly from the total of 254 found in 2021, but the drop was driven primarily by Raleigh-Durham International, where the number went from 100 in 2021 to 74 in 2022, the TSA reported Thursday.