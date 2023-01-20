ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Technician Online

DJ Burns: NC State men's basketball's fun-loving, unstoppable big man

NC State men’s basketball’s “Smooth Operator,” also known as graduate forward DJ Burns, has quickly cemented himself as a fixture of Wolfpack athletics. The graduate transfer’s fun-loving personality and fearlessness under the rim have quickly turned him into a fan favorite, on and off the court.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

WBB Bracketology: Wolfpack poised for top-five seeding in NCAA tournament

Head coach Wes Moore has once again led the NC State women’s basketball program to a winning record despite sustaining several setbacks this season. Despite losing a lot of depth on the bench and sustaining injuries to key players, Moore has his squad primed for its sixth-consecutive tournament appearance.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

COLUMN: NC State women's basketball deserves more respect — and an apology

The state of North Carolina will always be in the spotlight when it comes to college basketball. There is a long history of winning programs here within the Tar Heel State, with the legacies of UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke men’s basketball shining above the rest. But the title of the true “winningest program” doesn’t belong to a men’s basketball team, rather, it belongs to the NC State women’s basketball team, and it’s time to recognize it.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

ICYMI: Wolfpack football loses home win streak to Boston College

NC State played its Senior Day game against the Boston College Eagles at Carter-Finley Stadium Nov. 12. After early signs of success, the team was swiftly overtaken by the Eagles, ultimately losing the game 21-20. Video by Chloe Allen. Website: http://www.technicianonline.com/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/NCSUTechnician. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/. I’m in the...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

NC State women's basketball takes down Louisville 63-51

NC State women’s basketball defeated the Louisville Cardinals on the road on Sunday, Jan. 22. An impressive all-around effort from the No. 20 Wolfpack propelled the team to a 63-51 victory in a battle between two squads historically dominant in the ACC. The Pack (15-5, 5-4 ACC) received scoring...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Men's basketball vs. UNC-Chapel Hill

Pack men’s basketball struggles with fouls, loses Smith in loss to UNC. NC State men's basketball suffered a tough 80-69 loss to UNC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Heels 39 free throws to achieve the win, all while sophomore guard Terquavion Smith went down with a scary injury.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Technician Online

SG SUNDAY: Raleigh's tightrope walk to preserve history and build more housing

It is no secret that Raleigh is growing, a lot. The growth has created a competitive housing market and a shortage of rental units in cities across the U.S. To accommodate new residents, Raleigh needs a steady stream of developers building. To many, the development is in opposition to preserving the beautiful historic buildings across the city. There is an opportunity for compromise, where Raleigh can engage in both building and preservation.
RALEIGH, NC

