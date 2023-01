Kelly Jarrett a physical therapy assistant at Freudenthal Home Health, far left, instructs seniors during a November class focusing on stretching and flexibility. Taking the step for seniors to maintain social interaction significantly reduces dementia risk. File photo | News-Press NOW

Social isolation can be detrimental in daily life, including increasing the risk of dementia among senior adults by almost 30%, according to a new study.

Socially isolated seniors have 28% more potential to suffer from dementia than seniors who have regular interactions with others, according to a nine-year study published on Jan. 11 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.