There was an overnight fire at the Burger King location at 18th and Triplett Streets here in Owensboro. According to the Owensboro Fire Department, a call was placed to dispatch at 12:44am. An employee of the BK reported smoke inside the building. Within minutes, Engine 4 was on the scene. Not only did they see smoke rolling out of the building, ultimately there were flames coming from the roof as well.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO