Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Ronald Mosely Who Died At Walmart on Red Bank Rd
The autopsy examination has been conducted on Ronald Mosley who died at Walmart on Red Bank Rd. . As a result it was determined that he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The Evansville Police Department can provide investigative updates when available.
14news.com
HPD looking for man involved in robbery, cutting victim
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store and cut another man. According to a press release, that happened Monday around 4:21 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers say when they arrived, employees told them a man...
14news.com
‘I didn’t want to die’: Walmart employee outlines panic from Thursday shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been three days since police say a gunman entered Evansville’s west side Walmart and shot a woman in the face. For the first time, 14 News is hearing from a Walmart employee who was inside the store at the time of the shooting.
Survivor speaks out after Walmart shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
14news.com
Mom: Several surgeries ahead for Walmart shooting victim
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amber Cook is starting the long journey of recovery after she was shot Thursday night at the west side Walmart. We’re keeping in touch with her mom, Jenny Couch, who says Amber had her second surgery on Sunday. [Previous: Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives...
Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted by Ronald Ray...
14news.com
EPD: Intoxicated driver in stolen car arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a car warming up in a driveway was stolen by an intoxicated stranger. It happened Monday night in the 600 block of East Michigan Street. Police say a man was warming up his car while he finished getting ready for work, when an...
Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
EPD finds formerly missing Evansville man
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – As of 1:16 p.m., police say contact has been made with Anderson and he’s being removed as a missing person. ORIGINAL The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for assistance in locating Dylan C. Anderson, 30. Officials say Anderson was last seen on December 28, 2022. EPD says it’s unknown what […]
Woman connected to Evansville toddler’s overdose case accepts plea deal
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One of the people arrested after 3-year-old Kamari Opperman overdosed on fentanyl in 2021 has reached a plea deal. Court records say Allison Smithler faced several charges including murder. The terms of her plea deal have not yet been released. Police say Kamari Opperman died after eating a fentanyl pill in […]
Evansville Circle K robbed at gunpoint
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning. Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker. The victim told officers that […]
wevv.com
Woman accused of assaulting a police officer and threatening to harm her child
Taylor Binder was arrested after she punched a police officer in the face. Police were there to investigate a call saying Binder threatened to harm her children. Woman accused of threatening to drown child, punching EPD officer in the face. A woman was arrested on several charges after Evansville Police...
wevv.com
Arson report filed after Evansville apartment fire
Members of the Evansville Fire Department were at the scene of an apartment fire on Monday evening. Officials with the fire department say it happened near the intersection of West Illinois Street and North 3rd Avenue around 7 p.m. Crews responded after multiple 911 calls were made, and found fire...
‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
14news.com
Petersburg Police Dept. asking for help identifying vehicle in theft investigation
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Petersburg Police Department is asking the public’s help during a theft investigation. According to police, they are turning to the public in helping to identify a vehicle that is suspected in being involved in a theft investigation. Police say if you have any information...
Fiery Photos from Overnight Blaze at Owensboro Burger King
There was an overnight fire at the Burger King location at 18th and Triplett Streets here in Owensboro. According to the Owensboro Fire Department, a call was placed to dispatch at 12:44am. An employee of the BK reported smoke inside the building. Within minutes, Engine 4 was on the scene. Not only did they see smoke rolling out of the building, ultimately there were flames coming from the roof as well.
14news.com
EPD: Vehicle stolen and office burglarized at Best Value Auto Sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say Best Value Auto Sales was burglarized Saturday morning when a vehicle and multiple office items were stolen. Officials say an officer was dispatched in reference to a possible arson at Best Vale Auto Sales Saturday morning. Police say later in the morning the...
14news.com
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
14news.com
UPDATE: Missing child has been safely located
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm that 11-year-old Rusty Kiotak has been located and is safe. Officials say Kiotak was located at 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Kiotak had last seen at 5:15 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near Weinbach and Pollack Avenue on a bicycle with another juvenile.
104.1 WIKY
Man Found With Counterfeit Bills Arrested
Two men from Boonville were arrested in Jasper on Saturday. Police were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for 36 year old Mathew Ambrose and 32 year old Nathan Ambrose. Deputies were told that the men were intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store. Mathew had...
Comments / 0