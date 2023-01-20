There are only four teams left in the 2022 NFL season's playoffs as we head to the conference championship round. Fresh off a win over the Cowboyson Sunday night, the 49ers will face the Eagles -- who dismantled the Giants on Saturday -- in the NFC Championship Game. And after beating the Bills on Sunday, the Bengals will try to get back to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City held off Jacksonville on Saturday to get the divisional round rolling, despite a right ankle injury toPatrick Mahomes.

1 DAY AGO