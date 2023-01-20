Read full article on original website
Memphis takes on Golden State on 3-game losing streak
Memphis Grizzlies (31-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-24, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three straight games. The Warriors are 13-9 in conference play. Golden State ranks sixth in the Western Conference with...
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Saturday
ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues. What...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
NFL playoffs conference championships: Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles
There are only four teams left in the 2022 NFL season's playoffs as we head to the conference championship round. Fresh off a win over the Cowboyson Sunday night, the 49ers will face the Eagles -- who dismantled the Giants on Saturday -- in the NFC Championship Game. And after beating the Bills on Sunday, the Bengals will try to get back to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City held off Jacksonville on Saturday to get the divisional round rolling, despite a right ankle injury toPatrick Mahomes.
49ers grind past Cowboys in defensive struggle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- With two great defenses in the Dallas Cowboys and theSan Francisco 49ers, it's no surprise that Sunday's NFC divisional round game was a low-scoring affair. In the end, the Niners did just enough to pull away in the fourth quarter for a 19-12 win to advance...
George Kittle's 'unbelievable' catch sparks 49ers' victory
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In desperate need of a spark for an offense that for most of the first three quarters had been unable to solve the Dallas Cowboys' defense, the San Francisco 49ers finally got exactly what they needed from a player who wasn't really a factor in the playcall.
Eagles sign OT Jarrid Williams to a reserve/future contract
The Eagles are always looking to add potential to the roster and on Tuesday, added a familiar face back in the fold. Philadelphia signed offensive tackle Jarrid Williams to a reserve/futures deal ahead of the NFC Championship Game. Signed as an undrafted free agent, Philadelphia Originally released Williams ahead of...
