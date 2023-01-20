Throughout the history of WWE, there have been different eras that were defined by what the programming offered to fans. Perhaps the most well-known — or at least the one that pulled the best Nielsen ratings — was the Attitude Era, which began in the late 90s and lasted into the early 2000s. The incident that essentially kicked off this era would forever bind the four men involved: Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, who were good friends backstage but enemies onscreen. During an untelevised live event at Madison Square Garden, as Hall and Nash prepared to leave for WCW, the four embraced in the ring, officially shattering kayfabe and exposing the dramatic, scripted nature of the business, an incident that became known as the Curtain Call.

