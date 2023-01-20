Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts
Market analysts are reacting with deep skepticism to a proposal floated by the leaders of Brazil and Argentina to launch a common currency.
SFGate
Poland pushes for more tanks for Kyiv, will seek German OK
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Monday it would ask Berlin for permission to send German-built Leopard tanks to Ukraine as the government in Warsaw pushes its Western allies to move faster on supplying Kyiv with more military hardware to thwart Russia’s invasion. Germany has hesitated over sending...
Comments / 0