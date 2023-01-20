Read full article on original website
Related
China Disruption Hampers Swiss Watch Exports, Swatch Group Sales in 2022
COVID-19-related disruption in China may have dented sales growth at Swatch, and overall Swiss watch exports last year, but the impact will fleeting. Although Swatch Group was heavily impacted by losses in China in the fourth quarter, and its full-year sales were below analysts’ consensus estimates, it is looking forward to a record-breaking 2023, fueled by a rebound in China.
Comments / 0