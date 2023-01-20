Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
2-time Australian champ Azarenka tops Pegula, talks anxiety
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — On the court at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night, Victoria Azarenka — the athlete — displayed the same confident brand of take-the-ball-early, hard-hitting tennis that carried her to two Australian Open titles and the No. 1 ranking a decade ago. That was...
American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race
SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Exhaustion. Relief. Satisfaction. American skier Mikaela Shiffrin felt all that and more after winning a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday.
