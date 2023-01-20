Read full article on original website
Related
Drivers express frustrations over closure of Southbound U.S. 69 Dowlen exit, on ramp near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — The traffic troubles have begun for Southeast Texans traveling south into Beaumont from Hardin County,. The exit ramp to Dowlen Road from southbound U.S. Highway 69 as well as the entrance ramp onto the southbound highway will be closed for the next three months, according to TxDOT.
SH-146 northbound at Fred Hartman Bridge back open after major crash
Photos from the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office showed a large fire and thick black smoke erupting on the highway.
KFDM-TV
Suspect arrested in Tyler County with outstanding warrants
TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County Deputies arrested Steven Brown Jr of Colmesneil January 18th during a routine patrol. Deputies were patrolling Hwy 69 N when 8 individuals were seen pulling a portable generator down the road by hand. Steven Brown Jr was identified and arrested on three outstanding Arrest Warrants issued for Felony Assault Public Servant Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, Felony Taking Weapon from Officer Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, and Felony Tamper-Fabrication Physical Evidence Enhanced-Repeat Offender. Brown was transported to the Tyler County Jail with no bonds set by District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker.
12newsnow.com
Do you know them? | Police asking for help identifying person of interest in Beaumont theft
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department needs the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect. Detectives released a picture of a person of interest who they believe was involved in a theft near the area of Major Drive and West Park Circle. Police also released a picture of a white car.
Woman accused in deadly 2019 stabbing at Port Arthur apartment complex set for trial Tuesday
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who had her bond revoked after missing a 2022 court appearance will stand trial this week for murder. Amesty Smith was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday, December 5, 2022 morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up. She was arrested that evening and has been in custody ever since.
KFDM-TV
City of Beaumont looking at properties on public nuisance list
Beaumont — Tall grass, junk, standing water, dangerous homes falling apart. No one wants that in their neighborhood. Tuesday, the City of Beaumont will hold a public hearing on properties that are deemed a public health nuisance. KFDM/Fox 4 learned the council will decide if owners will be given...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeking your help in finding fugitive felon sheriff says poses threat
Jefferson County — In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says poses a threat to the community, especially children. He's already been convicted, so the sheriff says he definitely belongs in prison. Angel San Juan with this week's...
Fisherman finds human remains in 'advanced state of decomposition' in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after human remains were found near the Neches River in the North end of the city on Sunday evening. A fisherman discovered human remains off Bigner Rd near one of the fishing ponds near the salt water barrier on the Neches River on Sunday evening according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Beaumont mother who was paralyzed in brutal 2019 attack thanks Southeast Texas community for donations
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mother reached out for help after a brutal attack and was met with the love and support of the Southeast Texas community. "It's been very humbling to see people support me even though they don't really know me," Brittany Morris, a Beaumont mother, said.
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur Police Department seeks identity of aggravated robbery suspect
PORT ARTHUR — The PAPD is asking the public to check out a video of a recent aggravated robbery that occurred at what appears to be a Port Arthur gas station on January 19. If you are able to discern any identifying features, call Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Cousins at 409-983-8646.
Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
KFDM-TV
One pill kills: U.S. Attorney and new Jefferson County D.A. sending warning about Fentanyl
Jefferson County — In the past year, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of Fentanyl. These seizures are enough to kill every American. It's a staggering statistic, but the Fentanyl epidemic doesn't seem to be causing alarm in Southeast Texas. Two men are...
KFDM-TV
Local schools announce early release ahead of potential severe weather
TEXAS — Schools across Southeast Texas announce early dismissal and closures as the area prepares for severe weather. We will update this story as more closures are announced. Kountze ISD: Due to the threat of inclement weather, we will be releasing at 12:30 p.m. today. We will make sure...
Port Neches Police: 16-year-old girl who reportedly ran away has been found, recovered
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police said a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since Saturday has been found and recovered. Officers responded to a call from an area residence regarding a "runaway juvenile" on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The teenager was later identified as Katelyn Louvier, according to a Port Neches Police Department release.
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
KFDM-TV
Wrecker service owner's complaint against city spurs run for Port Arthur City Council
Port Arthur — He first hinted at a run for office in an interview with KFDM/Fox 4 earlier this week, but the owner of a well-known wrecker service in Port Arthur is now making it official. Allen Valka, nicknamed Opie and who operates Opie's Towing and Transport, tells us...
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of stealing truck at gunpoint
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police released pictures of a suspect accused of armed robbery and a missing truck the suspect is accused of stealing. It happened on January 12, 2023, in the Pappu's Convenience Store parking lot. Police believe the suspect stole a victim's blue 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 at gunpoint.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police investigating shooting at Parkway Apartments that sent a person to the hospital
Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News the victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for their injures. They are expected to be OK.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
fox26houston.com
Body found floating in water in front of Texas City water pump station, man previously missing
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Officials are trying to determine what happened to a man found dead in a body of water. Texas City Police Department responded to reports of a body floating in water in the 3400 block of Loop 197 North on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. MISSING PERSONS: Athena...
Comments / 1