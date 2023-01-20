Read full article on original website
History Colorado to survey places that served Black travelers during segregation, known as Green Book
Imagine traveling and needing a guide book to tell you what places would offer you lodging or services based on the color of your skin. This was the reality for Black travelers in the United States prior to the end of segregation. History Colorado, the state's historic division, plans a statewide survey of these locations, also known as Green Book sites. A recent federal grant of nearly $75,000 will help make this possible. To learn more, KVNF's Laura Palmisano brings us an interview with History Colorado Chief Preservation Officer Patrick Eidman and Deputy State Preservation Officer Poppie Gullet.
Millions of Mountain West acres are part of USDA’s new wildfire strategy
The federal funding, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, is being invested in 11 especially fire-prone landscapes. In the Mountain West, the money targets a total of nearly 10 million acres. In Idaho, $34 million will bring fuels treatments and watershed restoration projects to 1.5 million acres of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. In eastern California and northern Nevada, 3.4 million acres of the Sierra and Elko Fronts is getting $57.3 million.
