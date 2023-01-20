ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

No, Dallas Doesn’t Offer ‘the Nation’s Best Downtown Living Experience’

There are times when a little self-delusion can be a good thing. Like when you tell yourself you’re ready to have a baby. No one is ever ready to have a baby. But if enough people didn’t delude themselves into thinking they were ready to have babies, then the planet would be run by cats. Dog people, shut up. You know I’m right.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

5 Cool Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Pretty Woman The Musical, a Greek Wine Dinner, and Brisket Class

This weekend in Dallas, you’ll find a new musical based on a popular ’90s movie, an exclusive Greek wine dinner, a brisket class at a local brewery, and more. Beginning this Tuesday, the Music Hall at Fair Park will host Pretty Woman The Musical through February 5. Part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series, the show is based on the 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The musical was brought to the stage by producer Paula Wagner and features an original score by Grammy winners Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Find tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

It’s OK if Dallas Never Becomes a Great Hot Dog Town

They say that Dallas is not a hot dog town. But even the most avid dog denialist had to raise an eyebrow early this month, when mobs of eager customers descended on a new suburban location of Chicago-based chain Portillo’s. Like many diners with long memories, my thoughts turned...
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

Totally Free Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth

If you’ve got some money in your pocket, there’s a never-ending list of activities you can accomplish, but sometimes you just want a casual day without a corresponding dip in your bank account. Fortunately, Dallas-Fort Worth is teeming with free things to do, as you might expect from the fourth biggest metro area in the United States. We’ve got museums, live music, outdoor adventures, and other ways to occupy your time without breaking the bank. Point yourself in the right direction with this lineup of free and fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Ultimate Guide to Valentine’s Day Dining in Dallas-Fort Worth

Calling all lovers! Food lovers, that is. Valentine’s Day is a busy holiday for Dallas restaurants. Whether you’re splurging on a hot date or have a hot date with a delicious dish, you will find no shortage of places to eat on February 14. Sweet Treats. Bread Winners...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert

Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (1/24/23)

Crime AND Arrests Are Down in Dallas. Here’s a must-read from Sharon Grigsby at the DMN. With help from the Childhood Poverty Action Lab, she lays out the surprising tale of how Dallas has managed to reduce crime while also arresting fewer people. There were 19 percent fewer arrests in 2022 than in the previous year; violent crimes were down for the second consecutive year. (But! The Dallas County Jail is nearing capacity because, in part, of backlogs in the courts.)
DALLAS, TX
parenthoodandpassports.com

16 FUN Things to Do in Denton, Texas

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. From checking out the high-spirited downtown district to participating in many outdoor activities, there are a lot of fun things to do in Denton, Texas. Whether you’re a history buff, an outdoor enthusiast, or just looking for...
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February

The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February. For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?

DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den

An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
DALLAS, TX

