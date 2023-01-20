Fresh off a year packed with decisions involving population growth and land use, Heber City Council members resolved to find more help. “We’ve approved a lot of developments and a lot of growth,” said Scott Phillips, city councilman. “This is going to burden our city employees looking into the future, and I want to make sure that we’re staffed up and ready for what’s coming. I know the past year was pretty brutal on our resources.”

HEBER CITY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO