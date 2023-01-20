Read full article on original website
Snyderville Planning Commission looks at wastewater treatment, mixed-use development
Proposed plans to develop a plot of land near the Home Depot off of U.S. 40 in Summit County is before the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Tuesday night. The property owner, Park City Development LLC, has asked the planning commission for a pre-application meeting regarding its request to rezone about nine acres of land near the Silver Summit Junction off U.S. 40.
Heber sprinklers to be limited to cooler hours to conserve water
Next summer, people in Heber City will have to limit their lawn-watering to morning, evening and overnight hours. Soon, when Heberites’ yards aren’t covered with snow, many will be eager to turn on their water systems and see their grass turn lush and green again. This year, if...
Ski traffic + Sundance traffic = busy Park City
Park City Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen said initial data shows visitor levels matching the last in-person festival in January 2020, although that won’t be confirmed until after the event. Anecdotally, there are a lot of people in town, and they’re not all watching movies. Andrew Leatham, who...
Park City, Summit County councils to discuss Olympic bid, affordable housing
The two bodies will see a presentation showcasing the results of Mountain Mediation’s community listening session about a future Winter Olympics in Utah. The city and the county hired the nonprofit to hold open houses to hear resident concerns and feedback about a potential Games in 2030 or 2034.
Occupancy rates in Park City down last year, tax revenues up
Occupancy rates in Park City were down 13% last year compared to 2021. This new data from the Park City Chamber of Commerce mirrors other data used to gauge tourist visits, including how many times toilets are flushed in Summit County. The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation district estimates visitor nights...
Soft snow on local trails slows down skiers, bikers
Park City’s groomed snow trails are among the best anywhere, but the soft snow from many consecutive snowstorms are an issue. Skate skiers and fat-tire bikers especially thrive on packed snow on those trails, because it offers ground traction. Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Smith says the deep...
Sundance Film Festival crowds spark high school parking questions
It’s the first in-person Sundance Film Festival in three years and for some locals it’s bringing up some long-forgotten pain points like parking. For the last decade, Park City High School students have had to sign waivers when they purchase parking permits. The rules and conditions of permits include a warning about Sundance, namely that parking passes do not insure parking spots during the 10 days of the film festival.
Heber Valley Airport upgrade study sets sights on final draft
Planners are refining their work to update the Heber Valley Airport after the Heber City Council gave the green light Tuesday. The Heber airport project team cleared another step with city government Tuesday toward sending a master plan to the federal government May 1. In its first regular meeting of...
Habitat for Humanity opens application process for would-be Summit County homeowners
Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties Executive Director Shellie Barrus said there are certain criteria and qualifications to apply. The organization is targeting 50% to 80% area median income which translates to about $66,000 to $89,000 for a family of four. “Our main kind of overarching criteria for...
Deer Valley Snow Park right-of-way decision moves to city council
The Park City Planning Commission met Wednesday to consider one thorny piece of Deer Valley’s development plans. The commission’s decision was that the city council should figure that part out. The commission was only looking at traffic circulation and the request to hand over a portion of Deer...
Heber downtown planning project asks for public input
Heber City planners and elected leaders have begun 2023 with renewed emphasis on the downtown area’s future. Before a public hearing next month, they’re asking for public input. Heberites have a month to offer feedback about topics like growth and building heights downtown. It’s an effort by the...
Be cool - wear a helmet
Utah is experiencing some of the best snowfall in years, bringing more skiers and riders to the slopes. Intermountain Park City Hospital’s trauma team was at Deer Valley’s Snow Park base area Friday to talk to skiers about how helmets prevent critical injuries. Helmets can reduce head injuries...
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
Heber City Council begins 2023 with airport, water decisions
This week, the Heber City Council has decisions to make about its airport and how people water their lawns in town. Heber’s plan for airport upgrades is nearly ready, and the Heber City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to move the process into a new phase. Heber City...
Park City Mountain lift maintenance union preps for first contract negotiations with Vail
After becoming the first lift maintenance and resort electrician union in the country last month, other ski resort workers have reached out from across the country to learn more. That’s according to Liesl Jenkins, a Park City team member that worked to organize. “People have reached out from afar...
PEG Development withdraws application for Park City Mountain base development
Schmidt said PEG will no longer seek to amend the 1998 Park City Mountain development agreement. He said the decision would “further support the ongoing review of the vital information coming from the results of the paid and reservation parking program underway this winter at Park City Mountain.”. Schmidt...
Heber City Council begins 2023 with focus on staffing, housing, growth
Fresh off a year packed with decisions involving population growth and land use, Heber City Council members resolved to find more help. “We’ve approved a lot of developments and a lot of growth,” said Scott Phillips, city councilman. “This is going to burden our city employees looking into the future, and I want to make sure that we’re staffed up and ready for what’s coming. I know the past year was pretty brutal on our resources.”
Wasatch County Council to appoint new members to planning commission, other boards
The Wasatch County Council is set to vote on new members for several boards and commissions in its meeting Wednesday and may update its stray animal policy. In Wednesday’s meeting, the council could appoint Doug Hronek to the county planning commission. He’s an executive at Jacobsen Construction. The...
Basin Recreation wants to hear from Park City youth to help shape its future
Last year Basin Recreation began envisioning the future of recreation in the Snyderville Basin. With demographic shifts and growth in the area, residents’ demands, and interests are changing. The organization has scheduled focus groups and Zoom calls this month to hear different needs and desires from the community. Dana...
$350,000 in items stolen from Kimball Junction condo
On Tuesday night, a condo in Kimball Junction was burglarized, and someone reportedly took items worth roughly $350,000. Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the condo after being dispatched to a separate burglary. The victim, who lives in a condo on Powderwood Dr., returned to their home to find...
