President Salovey has promised to connect Yale with historically Black colleges and universities, joining the ranks of Ivy League peers. This commitment resulted in last month’s announcement of a new scholarship program for New Haven youth and will see updates in the coming year. The Pennington Fellowship, announced last month, was created in collaboration with four HBCUs across the country. Kimberly Goff-Crews, who serves as secretary and vice president of university life at Yale and directs the Belonging at Yale Initiative, says that the “most helpful” recent conversations between the University and HBCU leaders have been about future academic partnerships and faculty relationships.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO