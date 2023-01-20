Community Blood Center reveals new ‘Bloodmobile;’ First stop set for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Community Blood Center (CBC) has showcased its new way of bringing blood donation events to more communities in the Miami Valley.

CBC’s Bloodmobile was designed by Freightlinrs and has a plethora of features, according to a release from CBC. The mobile center has four cushioned donor beds with electronic height adjustment settings. There is a small office space for donor check-ins and two soundproof screening rooms.

Another feature of the Bloodmobile is a bench area in the front of the bust. There, guest juice and cookies will be served to those who donate, making it a sort of “Donor Café,” the release says.

“I think it’s great,” said CCCHD Creatin Health Communities coordinator Ashley Seibert. “Very comfortable. It’s my first time on a bus; It’s pretty nice.”

The Bloodmobile’s first stop was in Springfield for the Clark County Combined Health District community blood drive. The CBC says the blood drive exceeded its goal with 30 donors, including nine first-time donors.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and provide photo identification; that includes their full name.

For information about donating blood or to make an appointment, visit CBC’s website.

