Bemidji Community Comes Together to Support Eric “Big E” Nelson
Eric Nelson, better known as “Big E,” has been a figurehead of Bemidji High School athletics for decades. The long-time custodian at BHS has been one of the biggest supporters of Lumberjack athletics, whether that be cheering on Bemidji teams from the sidelines or being someone that BHS student-athletes can go to for guidance.
Bemidji School Board Votes on Proposed Pledge of Allegiance Recitation at Meetings
Monday, January 23rd marked the first official session of the year for the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education, and while most of the night’s agenda focused on reviewing procedures, the board also voted on the possibility of making a change to the beginning of each meeting. The proposed...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train Near Detroit Lakes
A person died today after reportedly being hit by a train near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses reported a pedestrian was struck by a Burlington Northern Sante Fe train around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The incident happened west of the intersection of 230th Ave. between the cities of Detroit Lakes and Audubon.
