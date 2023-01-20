ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji Community Comes Together to Support Eric “Big E” Nelson

Eric Nelson, better known as “Big E,” has been a figurehead of Bemidji High School athletics for decades. The long-time custodian at BHS has been one of the biggest supporters of Lumberjack athletics, whether that be cheering on Bemidji teams from the sidelines or being someone that BHS student-athletes can go to for guidance.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train Near Detroit Lakes

A person died today after reportedly being hit by a train near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses reported a pedestrian was struck by a Burlington Northern Sante Fe train around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The incident happened west of the intersection of 230th Ave. between the cities of Detroit Lakes and Audubon.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

