Detroit News

Flyers break up defensive stalemate in third period, beat Red Wings 2-1

Detroit — Finally, someone scored in Saturday's Red Wings game against Philadelphia. Unfortunately for the Wings, it was the Flyers who finally ended the long scoring drought and it carried them to a 2-1 victory over the Red Wings. Scott Laughton scored his at 9 minutes, 1 second of...
Detroit News

Inability to gain any traction leaves Red Wings stuck in middle

Detroit — Try as they might, the Red Wings just can't generate any traction. They haven't been able to string together a winning streak, accumulate consistent points for the standings, and make a spirited run toward the playoffs. But the Wings just continue to win and lose at equal...
