Jefferson County, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Suspect arrested in Tyler County with outstanding warrants

TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County Deputies arrested Steven Brown Jr of Colmesneil January 18th during a routine patrol. Deputies were patrolling Hwy 69 N when 8 individuals were seen pulling a portable generator down the road by hand. Steven Brown Jr was identified and arrested on three outstanding Arrest Warrants issued for Felony Assault Public Servant Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, Felony Taking Weapon from Officer Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, and Felony Tamper-Fabrication Physical Evidence Enhanced-Repeat Offender. Brown was transported to the Tyler County Jail with no bonds set by District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

City of Beaumont looking at properties on public nuisance list

Beaumont — Tall grass, junk, standing water, dangerous homes falling apart. No one wants that in their neighborhood. Tuesday, the City of Beaumont will hold a public hearing on properties that are deemed a public health nuisance. KFDM/Fox 4 learned the council will decide if owners will be given...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Woman accused in deadly 2019 stabbing at Port Arthur apartment complex set for trial Tuesday

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who had her bond revoked after missing a 2022 court appearance will stand trial this week for murder. Amesty Smith was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday, December 5, 2022 morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up. She was arrested that evening and has been in custody ever since.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur Police Department seeks identity of aggravated robbery suspect

PORT ARTHUR — The PAPD is asking the public to check out a video of a recent aggravated robbery that occurred at what appears to be a Port Arthur gas station on January 19. If you are able to discern any identifying features, call Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Cousins at 409-983-8646.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Local schools announce early release ahead of potential severe weather

TEXAS — Schools across Southeast Texas announce early dismissal and closures as the area prepares for severe weather. We will update this story as more closures are announced. Kountze ISD: Due to the threat of inclement weather, we will be releasing at 12:30 p.m. today. We will make sure...
TEXAS STATE
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

