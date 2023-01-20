Two Homerites are joining an expedition to Mount Everest in April as part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness of ovarian cancer; a former south peninsula firefighter sued the Kenai Peninsula Borough after she was fired for speaking out about sexual harassment she experienced from a supervisor; and a collection of 50-year-old audio recordings from the Aleutians have been digitized and are now available online.

HOMER, AK ・ 9 HOURS AGO