kbbi.org
Tuesday Morning 1/24/23
Two Homerites are joining an expedition to Mount Everest in April as part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness of ovarian cancer; a former south peninsula firefighter sued the Kenai Peninsula Borough after she was fired for speaking out about sexual harassment she experienced from a supervisor; and a collection of 50-year-old audio recordings from the Aleutians have been digitized and are now available online.
Monday Morning 1/23/23
In the last two weeks alone, the Kenai Peninsula saw 21 moose killed; and a natural gas producer with roots in Homer is going on year three of fighting the state and Kenai Peninsula Borough on the property taxes he’s paying for his platform in Cook Inlet. The production...
Homer cancer survivor and daughter head to Mt. Everest to raise awareness of ovarian cancer
Two Homerites are joining an expedition to Mount Everest in April as part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness of ovarian cancer. “I was diagnosed with late-stage ovarian cancer in March,” said 68-year-old Lynn Temple. “I went through several operations and I went through four-and-a-half months of chemotherapy, and now [I’ve been] in remission for a couple months.”
