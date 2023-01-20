Read full article on original website
Related
smilepolitely.com
The Overture: January 23-29
The Overture is a rundown of live music and performances happening in and around Champaign-Urbana each week. All of the information is as accurate as we can publish; however, all shows and performances are subject to change at any time. Thank you for understanding. Did we miss something this week?...
smilepolitely.com
We are looking for editors
We’re doing some new things in 2023. We launched our new website, a (hopefully) more aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly place for us to continue the work of showcasing the community. There’s an option to donate to Smile Politely, as a way to help us to continue to grow the magazine.
smilepolitely.com
Consider Uncanny Juxtapositions at the McKinley Foundation
The McKinley Foundation’s current Artists’ Alley exhibition is Uncanny Juxtapositions by Kofi Bazzell-Smith. The exhibition features two different projects the artist is working on: Azuki and Karasu. The exhibition opens Wednesday, January 25th, with a reception on Thursday, January 27th from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and remarks from...
smilepolitely.com
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
smilepolitely.com
I-Wok in Savoy has great tasting Chinese food with generous portions
Our family has been I-Wok fans since their opening. When I-Wok opened many years ago, we received a direct mail ad with some very generous coupons. Being a charter member of Central Illinois Cheapskates, I’m not one to turn down a coupon. We quickly became regulars because the food is good, and it is locally owned. In fact, it is very rare when the owner is not there, so we got to know them over the years.
25newsnow.com
Snow is on the way
Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
25newsnow.com
Art across Central Illinois - January 21
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the fun, art-related events happening across Central Illinois this weekend. Join Bloomington Public Library and the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department for StoryWalk®. Read When The Snow is Deeper Than My Boots are Tall by Jean Reidy while enjoying a walk outdoors.
capitolwolf.com
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
smilepolitely.com
Strides Shelter is in need of some items
City of Champaign Township opened its low-barrier shelter in December in the space that was formerly occupied by C-U at Home at 70 East Washington in Champaign. The shelter is in need of some basic items that are in high demand, so if you are looking for a way to support homeless individuals in the community, here’s a start. They are in most need of:
smilepolitely.com
Pond Street’s next pop-up will be at Po’ Boys
Pond Street announced another pop-up on Instagram, this time at Po’ Boys restaurant in Urbana. The new Urbana food business will offer a special menu for two days only on Friday, February 10th and Saturday, February 11th. No menu has been announced yet, but if February’s pop-up includes the...
Man rescued from downtown Champaign elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine being inside of an elevator, the doors open, but you can’t get out. That happened to a man in downtown Champaign this week. But lucky for him, Champaign Firefighters just went through elevator rescue training. We spoke with a firefighter who said this training came at a perfect time. In […]
wmay.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Central Illinois
Brace yourself for the possibility of a winter storm in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the WMAY listening area. Springfield is not currently part of the watch area, with the forecast calling for one to three inches...
newschannel20.com
New clinic to provide abortions in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An Ohio based doctor is opening a clinic in Champaign to help with family planning and abortion care. The new Equity Clinic will start scheduling patients January 30th and open its doors on February 11th. The clinic will provide abortions and contraceptive options to their patients in the community and those who travel from out of town.
Have you tested your home for radon?
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — We all know to check fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, but experts said there’s another test you should run in your home. January is “Radon Action Month” in Illinois. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. It comes from below ground and works its way into your home. The Illinois […]
thechampaignroom.com
Bryant’s big shot secures No. 21 Illinois’ 16th win
EVANSTON, Ill. — “Winner of the paint will win the game.” - Coach Shauna Green. In front of a pro-Illini crowd on the road in Evanston, Illinois was able to pull out a tightly contested 67-64 win over Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. A rough shooting performance by...
WAND TV
Crews called out for garage fire in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Sunday. Crews were called at 9:30 p.m. for a fire at a home in an attached garage. Everyone made it out of the home safely before firefighters arrived. The fire was out in about ten...
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
mahometdaily.com
Rent hikes at Candlewood part of national trend as investors purchase mobile home parks nationwide
Note: This article has been updated. Originally, we quoted a 2016 Amendment to the Mobile Home Act that looked to change the first right of refusal clause in many mobile home land leases. That measure failed. The language regarding the sale of a mobile home according to the Act is now included. Candlewood residents currently do not have a lease from Kodiak Property Management.
WCIA
Urbana Civilian Police Review Board members want change
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of Urbana’s Civilian Police Review Board said it’s time to make some changes. The organization reviews and suggests ways police officers can better their relationship with the community. Changes will be made for the first time in their 12-year history. They want...
Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved
HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
Comments / 0