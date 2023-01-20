Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Bulletin
Parkway squeaks by Lincolnview 38-35
ROCKFORD — Wins have been hard to come by for Parkway and Lincolnview this season. The result was a close, exciting, hard-fought Saturday night battle won by the Panthers 38-35. Parkway is now 5-10, Lincolnview 1-14. Parkway led 29-28 after three. The fourth quarter was a slow-paced back-and-forth affair with each team continuing to patiently probe the opponent’s tight zone defense. There were four lead changes during those eight minutes.
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Legacy of Bowling Green's Myles' Pizza Pub lives on at Half Time Pizza
SYLVANIA, Ohio — In 2016 – after 39 years of feeding hungry college kids, townies and visitors – Myles’ Pizza Pub on Wooster Street in Bowling Green closed its doors. But that wasn’t the end of the line for the famously loaded with toppings pizza.
Times-Bulletin
L & L Distribution sells warehouse
CELINA — L & L Distribution, Inc. is announcing the sale of their 106,000 square feet warehouse and warehousing operations to Robinson Investments of Bellefontaine, a family-owned company. The building has been there since 1976. The new owners specialize in third partly logistics services in the mid-west region, and Robinson Investments is currently constructing a 100,000 square foot speculative warehouse in Van Wert.
Times-Bulletin
McCoy: wary of winter weather
VAN WERT — Weather specialist Rick McCoy said late Sunday that area residents need to be keeping up with weather forecasts over the next couple of days. Following a wet snow on Sunday which dropped one to three inches across much of the area, officials are turning their sights toward a system from the southwest that could dump major amounts of snow on the local area in midweek, said McCoy.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
Storm forecast, timeline for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson shows who flirts with 6 inches of snow
A decent sized snowstorm is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Far southeast Lower Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Saturday, Jan. 21)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
wktn.com
Body Found in Pond in Findlay
A body was found in a pond Thursday afternoon in Findlay. WFIN Radio reported that a man was fishing in the pond located behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue when he saw the body floating in the water. After being pulled from the pond, the body of the white male was...
Moulton demolition makes room for something new
MOULTON — After almost 20 years of the doors officially shutting, Moulton Elementary School outside Wapakoneta is coming down. The Auglaize County commissioners passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon to accept bids for the demolition of Moulton School. The property, 14274 Moulton-Fort Amanda Road, Wapakoneta, was closed in 2004. The...
15 Fury Alert Day: How much snow are we getting Wednesday?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 15 Fury Alert Day and a Winter Storm Warning have been issued for beginning at 4 am Wednesday through 8 pm Wednesday evening. Most areas closer to Fort Wayne will see the heaviest snowfall with 4-6″ expected. Slightly less snow is expected in areas north and west of Fort Wayne. The […]
Person shot in east Toledo Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
wktn.com
Troopers Seize $27,450 Worth of Fentanyl in Hancock County
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia...
13abc.com
Police say two ran after a two-vehicle crash Saturday
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department is looking for two people who ran from the scene of a crash Saturday night. The two-vehicle crash occurred on West Trenton Avenue and Bolton Street between a Dodge Durango and a 24-year-old from Brownsburge, IN, FPD says. The 24-year-old and a...
Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
13abc.com
Dec. 23 Ohio Turnpike crash resulted in over 70 injuries, multiple fatalities, crash report says
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released their findings after completing their initial crash report for the Ohio Turnpike crash in Groton Township on Dec. 23, 2022. According to the crash report, a total of 51 vehicles were involved in the crash, resulting in 73 injuries...
Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
WANE-TV
Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
wktn.com
Winter Storm Watch Tuesday Night to Wednesday Evening
While some Hardin County students enjoyed today off because of Sunday’s snow, the area is gearing up for potentially even more snow by mid week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will be in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. Snow is...
