q101online.com
JMU football tickets now on sale
J-M-U football season tickets for the 2023 season are now on the market. The university says with the school headed into its second year of top-tier play at the F-B-S level, season ticket seating has been realigned to better reflect the seating location in relation to the price point. To keep it simple – the higher the cost, the better the seat.
q101online.com
Gas prices up again
Average gasoline prices in Virginia are up nearly 19 cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-34 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey. Commonwealth prices are up almost 40 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices at Harrisonburg pumps range from 3-35 to 3-37, while outlying...
q101online.com
State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
q101online.com
Augusta County crash kills one
Virginia State Police are investigating another deadly crash over the weekend in Augusta County. Spokesperson Corrine Geller says a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle just after two o’clock Saturday morning when it ran off the road and struck a tree. The agency did confirm one person died as a result of their injuries.
q101online.com
New emergency radio system goes live
After nearly two years, an upgraded version of Page County’s emergency radio system has gone live. According to a Friday release by county officials, the six-and-a-half-million-dollar project expanded the emergency radio signal to cover 95-percent of Page County. Authorities say this increased coverage means county emergency services can communicate more effectively, meaning improved performance and better cooperation between agencies.
