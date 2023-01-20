ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
q101online.com

JMU football tickets now on sale

J-M-U football season tickets for the 2023 season are now on the market. The university says with the school headed into its second year of top-tier play at the F-B-S level, season ticket seating has been realigned to better reflect the seating location in relation to the price point. To keep it simple – the higher the cost, the better the seat.
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

Gas prices up again

Average gasoline prices in Virginia are up nearly 19 cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-34 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey. Commonwealth prices are up almost 40 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices at Harrisonburg pumps range from 3-35 to 3-37, while outlying...
HARRISONBURG, VA
q101online.com

State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Augusta County crash kills one

Virginia State Police are investigating another deadly crash over the weekend in Augusta County. Spokesperson Corrine Geller says a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle just after two o’clock Saturday morning when it ran off the road and struck a tree. The agency did confirm one person died as a result of their injuries.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

New emergency radio system goes live

After nearly two years, an upgraded version of Page County’s emergency radio system has gone live. According to a Friday release by county officials, the six-and-a-half-million-dollar project expanded the emergency radio signal to cover 95-percent of Page County. Authorities say this increased coverage means county emergency services can communicate more effectively, meaning improved performance and better cooperation between agencies.
PAGE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy