Read full article on original website
Related
q101online.com
JMU football tickets now on sale
J-M-U football season tickets for the 2023 season are now on the market. The university says with the school headed into its second year of top-tier play at the F-B-S level, season ticket seating has been realigned to better reflect the seating location in relation to the price point. To keep it simple – the higher the cost, the better the seat.
q101online.com
State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
q101online.com
Augusta County crash kills one
Virginia State Police are investigating another deadly crash over the weekend in Augusta County. Spokesperson Corrine Geller says a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle just after two o’clock Saturday morning when it ran off the road and struck a tree. The agency did confirm one person died as a result of their injuries.
q101online.com
New emergency radio system goes live
After nearly two years, an upgraded version of Page County’s emergency radio system has gone live. According to a Friday release by county officials, the six-and-a-half-million-dollar project expanded the emergency radio signal to cover 95-percent of Page County. Authorities say this increased coverage means county emergency services can communicate more effectively, meaning improved performance and better cooperation between agencies.
q101online.com
Court date continued for Timberville man
The Timberville man arrested following a 19-hour standoff with police has seen his court date continued for another month. According to online records, a “review progress” hearing for Joshua Ryan Litten was continued until February 24th in Shenandoah County General District Court. He’s facing five total charges, including three counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.
Comments / 0