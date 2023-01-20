Read full article on original website
DougCo schools set to launch career and technical education programsSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
The 28th Annual Fruitcake Toss Is in Manitou Springs This WeekendColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Historic and Unusual Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.Sherif SaadColorado State
KKTV
El Paso County property taxpayers should receive a TABOR refund soon, per Colorado law
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to TABOR, El Paso County property taxpayers should be receiving a refund soon, according to officials with the county. TABOR stands for the “Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights,” an amendment that was approved by voters in 1992 and limits the amount of revenue the government in the state can both retain and spend.
coloradonewsline.com
Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022
The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
El Paso County homeowners to receive TABOR refund
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County collected above the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limit by about $30.7 million. As a result, the county will refund the money back to property taxpayers. All property taxpayers, including homeowners and business owners, will receive an equitable share of the $30.7 million refund, for a $500k home, […]
Protecting water supplies for millions of Coloradans
(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) announced three projects that will reduce risks posed by wildfires on the state’s water supplies for more than a million Coloradans Thursday, Jan. 19. For 80% of Coloradans, water starts in the state’s forests before making its way downstream to their taps, said CSFS. Given this connection between clean drinking water and […]
coloradonewsline.com
Here is who’s running for the open Colorado Springs mayor seat
With incumbent Mayor John Suthers term-limited after eight years in office, the city of Colorado Springs is set to hold a general election to elect a new mayor in just three months, on April 4. Five people are officially running to lead the state’s second most-populous city, with two declared,...
Aurora set to open $41.9M ‘first-of-its-kind facility’, funded through marijuana tax
A nearly $42 million recreation center, financed by marijuana taxes and designed to reflect the needs and wants of an Auroran community will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.
Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ever since Bill Hartzer moved to his mountain house in Cripple Creek in 2021, he's had delivery delays with his propane provider AmeriGas. Hartzer moved from his ranch in Texas to the mountains near Cripple Creek. The previous homeowner was rented a 1,000-gallon propane tank from AmeriGas to heat the The post Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late appeared first on KRDO.
State-run retirement plan begins rollout
DENVER — As small businesses tend to give off a family-like atmosphere, Chris Strowmatt said that sentiment is literal for her employees. "We just have so many long-term employees that, you know, we employ their brothers and sons and cousins and you know what I mean it's just one big family," Strowmatt said.
KDVR.com
COVID cases spike at local school
A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. Denver weather: Partly sunny with possible flurries. Denver...
Pueblo petitioners have until Monday to get enough signatures to remove the mayor-run government
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Petitioners were out Friday collecting signatures to remove the mayor-run style of government and transition to a city manager style of government. The City Clerk said organizers will have until Monday at 5 p.m. to collect at least 3,768 valid signatures to get on the May ballot in order to trigger a special The post Pueblo petitioners have until Monday to get enough signatures to remove the mayor-run government appeared first on KRDO.
mountainjackpot.com
KKTV
Colorado Springs school threat under investigation, does not appear credible
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police and several Springs-area school districts are investigating a social media post threatening a shooting at an unspecified school. Springs police tell 11 News the post was a photo of a text message that had been passed around before finally going on social media. “We...
lawstreetmedia.com
Colorado Doctor Convicted of Misappropriating $250K from COVID-19 Relief Programs
Francis Joseph, a licensed physician, has been convicted of embezzling Medicare funds and wire fraud. The jury unanimously ruled that he illegally siphoned Medicare funds and Payment Protection Plan loans from his former employer to himself and his associates. He was found not guilty of theft of government property. Per...
Ivywild Pharmacy says it’s unable to fill prescriptions due to an ongoing internet outage
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ivywild Pharmacy is going on day five with no internet or phone service after an 18-wheeler slid into two power poles behind the business. At the height of the outage, Colorado Springs Utilities says 2,600 people were out of power. Though the outage was restored Thursday afternoon, Ivywild says its The post Ivywild Pharmacy says it’s unable to fill prescriptions due to an ongoing internet outage appeared first on KRDO.
Pikes Peak Library District testing their branches for meth contamination after several Denver-area libraries close
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Library District is testing all 15 of their library locations for methamphetamine contamination after three Denver-area libraries closed due to contamination in the last few weeks. "Our concern of course is our staff. The health and safety of our staff and the public that uses our libraries," The post Pikes Peak Library District testing their branches for meth contamination after several Denver-area libraries close appeared first on KRDO.
mountainjackpot.com
KRDO
Law enforcement officials hold joint press conference to address crime in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, multiple law enforcement officials in Pueblo held a joint press conference to address crime. The joint press conference included the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and the Pueblo Police Department are having a joint press conference.
lamarledger.com
United Airlines is latest carrier to challenge Colorado’s law on paid sick leave
United Airlines says it hasn’t faced a crackdown from Colorado labor regulators for not fully complying with a 2020 state law mandating paid sick leave, including for workers who come down with COVID-19. But by filing a new legal challenge of the law late last week, the Chicago-based carrier...
District judge resigns after affair with court clerk, harassment complaint
An Arapahoe County district judge who failed to disclose an extramarital affair with a clerk and faced a sexual harassment complaint has resigned from the bench.
