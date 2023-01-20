ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

coloradonewsline.com

Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022

The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

El Paso County homeowners to receive TABOR refund

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County collected above the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limit by about $30.7 million. As a result, the county will refund the money back to property taxpayers. All property taxpayers, including homeowners and business owners, will receive an equitable share of the $30.7 million refund, for a $500k home, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Protecting water supplies for millions of Coloradans

(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) announced three projects that will reduce risks posed by wildfires on the state’s water supplies for more than a million Coloradans Thursday, Jan. 19. For 80% of Coloradans, water starts in the state’s forests before making its way downstream to their taps, said CSFS. Given this connection between clean drinking water and […]
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Here is who’s running for the open Colorado Springs mayor seat

With incumbent Mayor John Suthers term-limited after eight years in office, the city of Colorado Springs is set to hold a general election to elect a new mayor in just three months, on April 4. Five people are officially running to lead the state’s second most-populous city, with two declared,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ever since Bill Hartzer moved to his mountain house in Cripple Creek in 2021, he's had delivery delays with his propane provider AmeriGas. Hartzer moved from his ranch in Texas to the mountains near Cripple Creek. The previous homeowner was rented a 1,000-gallon propane tank from AmeriGas to heat the The post Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

State-run retirement plan begins rollout

DENVER — As small businesses tend to give off a family-like atmosphere, Chris Strowmatt said that sentiment is literal for her employees. "We just have so many long-term employees that, you know, we employ their brothers and sons and cousins and you know what I mean it's just one big family," Strowmatt said.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

COVID cases spike at local school

A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. Denver weather: Partly sunny with possible flurries. Denver...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo petitioners have until Monday to get enough signatures to remove the mayor-run government

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Petitioners were out Friday collecting signatures to remove the mayor-run style of government and transition to a city manager style of government. The City Clerk said organizers will have until Monday at 5 p.m. to collect at least 3,768 valid signatures to get on the May ballot in order to trigger a special The post Pueblo petitioners have until Monday to get enough signatures to remove the mayor-run government appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
mountainjackpot.com

KRDO News Channel 13

Ivywild Pharmacy says it’s unable to fill prescriptions due to an ongoing internet outage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ivywild Pharmacy is going on day five with no internet or phone service after an 18-wheeler slid into two power poles behind the business. At the height of the outage, Colorado Springs Utilities says 2,600 people were out of power. Though the outage was restored Thursday afternoon, Ivywild says its The post Ivywild Pharmacy says it’s unable to fill prescriptions due to an ongoing internet outage appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Library District testing their branches for meth contamination after several Denver-area libraries close

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Library District is testing all 15 of their library locations for methamphetamine contamination after three Denver-area libraries closed due to contamination in the last few weeks. "Our concern of course is our staff. The health and safety of our staff and the public that uses our libraries," The post Pikes Peak Library District testing their branches for meth contamination after several Denver-area libraries close appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

TELLER COUNTY, CO

