Going on a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort as a family can be one of the most magical experiences ever—the best time ever, in fact. And doing Disney together lets everyone in the group share in all the same magical moments in perfect harmony. But have you ever considered the very real possibility of perhaps one day taking a solo Disney trip? Before you let thoughts of guilt consume you for even letting your mind venture into such uncharted territory, you do owe it to yourself to at least contemplate the pleasing possibilities such a pursuit may provide. From finally having the freedom to explore everything on your own (and without any obligations to anyone else) to, at last, being allowed to tackle those pipe dream desires while kicking back with a little “me time,” here are just a couple of very good reasons why you should seriously consider doing Disney World solo.

1 DAY AGO