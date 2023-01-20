Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga doesn’t drop far enough in latest AP Poll
The Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped out eight spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll after possibly their worst week of play in this up and down season. For much of conference play, despite being ranked as a top 10 team, the Zags hardly played like one. Albeit, all three previously games came on the road and the West Coast Conference is improved this season, the Zags essentially won games in varying stages of the final minute against San Francisco, Santa Clara, and BYU.
KREM
Gonzaga men’s basketball plummets to No. 14 in AP Poll following upset loss
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team finds themselves in an unusual spot this late in the basketball season. AP voters dropped the Zags eight spots all the way down to No. 14 in the latest AP Basketball poll after the Zags lost to Loyola Marymount at home, 68-67. The loss snapped a 75-game home winning streak for Gonzaga which was tied for the eighth-longest in Division I history.
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga gets back to form, beat Saint Mary’s 82-57
After a down-to-the-wire battle in Stockton against Pacific, the Zags looked to get back on track against the Gaels, eventually winning 82-57. In large part due to the interior dominance of Yvonne Ejim, that return to form happened almost immediately. Ejim scored 10 points in the first quarter, shooting a...
Former Zag Robert Sacre hired as head boys basketball coach at Pauline Flett Middle School
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pauline Flett Middle School is one of the two newest middle schools in Spokane. On top of building the new school and facilities, coaches are needed for the new athletic teams. Flett was lucky enough to have a former Gonzaga basketball player already on staff as...
realdawghuskies.com
Trip Report: Former 4-Star USC Commit on Washington Visit, “I’ve never seen anything like it,”
4-star California cornerback Jett White had been committed to USC since September 25 of 2021 but decided to retract his pledge two weeks ago. This past weekend the 2025 4-star cornerback took a visit to the University of Washington along with his California Power 7-on-7 team. His sophomore season didn’t...
‘We are missing games’: Local school district challenged by referee shortages
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The nationwide referee shortage is putting a strain on local school districts in Spokane. The schools are canceling several sports games because of a lack of referees who can officiate the games. A local referee recruiter now wants to hire more referees so that students can enjoy games without having them canceled or rescheduled. Selkirk Middle...
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
KXLY
Slick start to Sunday after overnight snow – Matt
Light snow on Saturday evening will leave us with slick road conditions on Sunday morning. A few stray snow showers are a possibility early in the morning, but it will be dry the rest of the day. High pressure settles in over the Northwest this week, so the weather will...
foodgressing.com
Beard Papa’s Spokane WA Opening
The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its latest store in Spokane, Washington. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 10 am. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Last dance’: Those slain in California shooting remembered
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The 11 people who died in Saturday’s shooting at a dance studio in California were remembered Monday by their grieving families. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has named four of the victims, all of whom were over the age of 50. One of the victims was Mymy Nhan. Her niece Fonda Quan says Nhan was a regular at the Star Ballroom for a decade and chose the dance hall as the place to start the year fresh with Lunar New Year celebrations. Nhan’s family remembers her as someone who loved fashion, dancing and her nieces and nephews.
FOX 28 Spokane
NonStop Local KHQ to hold telethon to support memorial for University of Idaho victims
SPOKANE, Wash – NonStop Local KHQ will hold a telethon Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. to help University of Idaho students raise money for a memorial, honoring the four victims that were killed in their off-campus apartment in November. ASUI and Vandal Solutions, both U of I student organizations, have teamed together to sell Vandal Strong bracelets. You can purchase four for $6 from anywhere across the U.S. Olivia Niemi and Caitlin Lanterman are spearheading the project and say it’s a great way to honor and remember the students. “It gives people a sense of purpose. There’s so much going on and people just want a way to support and give back,” Niemi said. It provides something physical for students to grieve and remember Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, according to Lanterman. “It gives us something living and breathing and a place to celebrate, honor, and remember our friends,” Lanterman said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Willie Nelson is turning 90 this year and he’s celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April. The Texas troubadour’s milestone birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl will feature dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg and many more. Six decades into his career, the Grammy-winning country icon is still going strong. He has a new album “I Don’t Know a Thing About Love” coming in March and a documentary premiering at Sundance. Tickets for the April 29-30 shows go on sale this week.
KXLY
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
FOX 28 Spokane
Asian community reeling after Lunar New Year shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A joyful kickoff to the first Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park since before the pandemic was marred by tragedy after a gunman opened fire inside a dance hall, killing 10 people in the majority Asian city near Los Angeles. After the shooting late Saturday that left 10 others wounded, the remainder of events were canceled. The massacre sent shock waves through the Asian American neighborhoods of the San Gabriel Valley. Mayor Pro Tem Jose Sanchez said his city is consumed by grief. He said a public vigil for the victims will be held in the coming days.
FOX 28 Spokane
Texas-based nonprofit offers guidance to Central Valley School District after middle school threat last week
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – After a middle school in Spokane Valley received a threat on social media last week, a nonprofit organization halfway across the country announced they’re looking into it to help the community feel at ease. The Uvalde Foundation for Kids–based in Texas–formed after the mass...
Bonner County Daily Bee
'This is a crisis'
COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
