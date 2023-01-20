ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga doesn’t drop far enough in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped out eight spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll after possibly their worst week of play in this up and down season. For much of conference play, despite being ranked as a top 10 team, the Zags hardly played like one. Albeit, all three previously games came on the road and the West Coast Conference is improved this season, the Zags essentially won games in varying stages of the final minute against San Francisco, Santa Clara, and BYU.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Gonzaga men’s basketball plummets to No. 14 in AP Poll following upset loss

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team finds themselves in an unusual spot this late in the basketball season. AP voters dropped the Zags eight spots all the way down to No. 14 in the latest AP Basketball poll after the Zags lost to Loyola Marymount at home, 68-67. The loss snapped a 75-game home winning streak for Gonzaga which was tied for the eighth-longest in Division I history.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga gets back to form, beat Saint Mary’s 82-57

After a down-to-the-wire battle in Stockton against Pacific, the Zags looked to get back on track against the Gaels, eventually winning 82-57. In large part due to the interior dominance of Yvonne Ejim, that return to form happened almost immediately. Ejim scored 10 points in the first quarter, shooting a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We are missing games’: Local school district challenged by referee shortages

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The nationwide referee shortage is putting a strain on local school districts in Spokane. The schools are canceling several sports games because of a lack of referees who can officiate the games. A local referee recruiter now wants to hire more referees so that students can enjoy games without having them canceled or rescheduled. Selkirk Middle...
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
KXLY

Slick start to Sunday after overnight snow – Matt

Light snow on Saturday evening will leave us with slick road conditions on Sunday morning. A few stray snow showers are a possibility early in the morning, but it will be dry the rest of the day. High pressure settles in over the Northwest this week, so the weather will...
SPOKANE, WA
foodgressing.com

Beard Papa’s Spokane WA Opening

The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its latest store in Spokane, Washington. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 10 am. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
HAYDEN, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Last dance’: Those slain in California shooting remembered

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The 11 people who died in Saturday’s shooting at a dance studio in California were remembered Monday by their grieving families. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has named four of the victims, all of whom were over the age of 50. One of the victims was Mymy Nhan. Her niece Fonda Quan says Nhan was a regular at the Star Ballroom for a decade and chose the dance hall as the place to start the year fresh with Lunar New Year celebrations. Nhan’s family remembers her as someone who loved fashion, dancing and her nieces and nephews.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

NonStop Local KHQ to hold telethon to support memorial for University of Idaho victims

SPOKANE, Wash – NonStop Local KHQ will hold a telethon Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. to help University of Idaho students raise money for a memorial, honoring the four victims that were killed in their off-campus apartment in November. ASUI and Vandal Solutions, both U of I student organizations, have teamed together to sell Vandal Strong bracelets. You can purchase four for $6 from anywhere across the U.S. Olivia Niemi and Caitlin Lanterman are spearheading the project and say it’s a great way to honor and remember the students. “It gives people a sense of purpose. There’s so much going on and people just want a way to support and give back,” Niemi said. It provides something physical for students to grieve and remember Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, according to Lanterman. “It gives us something living and breathing and a place to celebrate, honor, and remember our friends,” Lanterman said.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Willie Nelson is turning 90 this year and he’s celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April. The Texas troubadour’s milestone birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl will feature dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Snoop Dogg and many more. Six decades into his career, the Grammy-winning country icon is still going strong. He has a new album “I Don’t Know a Thing About Love” coming in March and a documentary premiering at Sundance. Tickets for the April 29-30 shows go on sale this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXLY

Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Asian community reeling after Lunar New Year shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A joyful kickoff to the first Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park since before the pandemic was marred by tragedy after a gunman opened fire inside a dance hall, killing 10 people in the majority Asian city near Los Angeles. After the shooting late Saturday that left 10 others wounded, the remainder of events were canceled. The massacre sent shock waves through the Asian American neighborhoods of the San Gabriel Valley. Mayor Pro Tem Jose Sanchez said his city is consumed by grief. He said a public vigil for the victims will be held in the coming days.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Bonner County Daily Bee

'This is a crisis'

COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

