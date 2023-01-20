ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIVB

Broad protest for Danish government’s plans to scrap holiday

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her centrist coalition have been broadly lambasted by the opposition, trade unions, the country’s bishops and many rank-and-file members of their own parties for proposing to abolish a springtime public holiday. The three-party government wants to scrap the...

