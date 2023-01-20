Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu (SHIB) unveils First Look of Layer 2 Blockchain Shibarium. Does Dogecoin (DOGE) pump signal MEME coins are back, and will Snowfall Protocol (SNW) be the most successful ICO launch of 2023?
In crypto, meme coins have become an alternate investment that has seen good demand and celebrity endorsement over the years. The top meme coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are on a rollercoaster ride, with interest around these altcoins igniting, thanks to the bullish push-up. However, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) l is gaining much traction as the most successful ICO of 2023. The multichain asset transfer bridge has shown great potentials that rekindle investors’ hope for a brighter future for blockchain technology. Read on to know why meme coins are pumping and why experts think Snowfall Protocol will grow by 1000x.
Repeat Of April 2019? Bitcoin Rally Shows Similar Break Above These Key Levels
On-chain data shows Bitcoin has broken above these three key levels in a manner reminiscent of the rally in April 2019. Bitcoin Breakout Shows Initial Similarities To April 2019 Rally. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, BTC has broken above the three investor cost-basis levels for the...
Best ICOs to buy Toon Finance will be added to Binance exchange on January 31 2023 20X guaranteed
Toon Finance added to Binance 3 Days left to buy in early. While Tamadoge brought early investors high returns Toon Finance is expected to bring early investors exponential returns and those who are invested in the presale may be able to maximize their profits when the coin is added to the Binance exchange this late January, 31.
Polygon announces hard fork to help reduce gas fees, Will Solana break key resistance at $27, and Snowfall Protocol vesting team tokens for 60 months shows massive confidence
With the drama that unfolded in 2022, blockchain networks are not giving up on offering the best to their users. Lately, Polygon (MATIC) announced its hard fork to help reduce gas fees, and Solana’s (SOL) price is gaining strength after the FTX debacle. Meanwhile, new entrants like Snowfall Protocol...
Meta Swap ($MASP): Large-scale Update, The Ceremony, Scheduled for Completion in January 2023 is Greatly Delayed
Meta Swap ($MASP) was the most promising cryptocurrency brand of 2022. It’s large-scale update, The Ceremony, planned to be completed on January 24th, 2023 has been delayed greatly and it has now been announced that said update will be postponed. Meta Swap, functioning as a platform for a variety...
This Bitcoin On-Chain Reading Confirms The Rally Is Getting Started
After 216 days, the Bitcoin Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio finally broke above 1, making this accumulation the second longest after it took BTC prices 300 days to bottom up after the bear run of 2014-2015. It also signals the likelihood of another refreshing BTC rally after gains of last week.
Whales Bag 500 Million Dogecoin – Will DOGE Hit $0.1 Mark?
Meme coin forerunner, Dogecoin, opens the week with a new rally amid Robinhood’s support. Reports reveal that several whales jumped on the positive market sentiment to accumulate massive amounts of DOGE, triggering a 5% rally in the last day. According to WhaleAlert, Whales packed more than 500 million Dogecoin...
Money Leaves ADA, SOL To Small Cap Altcoins, Here’s Where It’s Headed
With the crypto market rally, altcoins have benefitted just as much as bitcoin. Digital assets across the space have been able to return to their pre-FTX collapse levels, signaling the start of a bull run. However, as the market begins to settle into this new normal, investors are moving gains around from larger cap assets to take advantage of possible price movement in smaller altcoins.
Ethereum Closes Near Its Next Profit Take Region As Bullish Momentum Continues
The Ethereum price has been propelling itself considerably ever since Bitcoin crossed the $20,000 price mark. Over the last 24 hours, ETH has slightly moved down on its chart, depicting consolidated price action. Last week helped the Ethereum price move up by 6%. The coin finally broke past its consolidation...
Bitcoin Puell Multiple Starts To Leave Bear Market Zone, Bull Rally Here?
On-chain data shows the annual rate of change in the Bitcoin Puell Multiple has exited the bear market zone, a sign that a bull rally may be here. Bitcoin Puell Multiple 365-Day Rate Of Change Has Shot Up. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this could...
Will Sandbox Be The Biggest Metaverse? Is Axie Infinity free to play, and Snowfall Protocol utility means it’s here for the long term
Passive earning has been made easy with DeFi protocols like Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While metaverse and P2E games allow users to earn for playing games, earning with Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is unmatchable. The protocol is a cross-chain asset transfer ecosystem that offers DeFi staking and yield farming opportunities. In contrast,...
THETA Breaches $1 Level Courtesy Of Solid On-Chain Developments
Streaming services have become a big part of the modern society. Theta Network is building that kind of tech for the Web 3 space. The network’s native token THETA has been going bullish in the past few weeks as a result of on-chain developments and the reversal of the sentiment on cryptocurrencies.
Solana Keeps Positive Radiance But Bears Could Dampen The Mood At This Level
In recent times, the Solana price has witnessed a considerable upward push, which made the coin breach important resistance levels. Over the last 24 hours, SOL has rallied close to 20%, and in a week’s time, the altcoin has appreciated close to 40%. As Bitcoin’s price has remained above...
ADA Payment Revolution on the Horizon as Cardano Contributor Teases Major Developments, Ripple (XRP) Bulls Aim for $0.40, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Continues To Make Waves
The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, and with new developments and updates happening every day, it can be difficult to keep up. One area that is particularly exciting is the rise of payment technologies that allow for seamless transactions using digital assets. Among the most promising of these is Snowfall Protocol (SNW), a cross-chain communication platform that is making waves in the crypto community. In this article, we will take a closer look at Snowfall Protocol (SNW) and compare it to Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) to see why it is poised to revolutionize the world of cryptocurrency payments.
Bearish Indicator: Are Big Players No Longer Interested In Bitcoin?
Bitcoin prices are trending higher, but big players appear hesitant to buy into the current rally. On-chain data shows that exchange, digital asset banks, and miner BTC reserves are relatively lower. Over the past weeks, the spot price of BTC has soared over 40%, bottoming at around $15,300 registered in Q4 2022. Bitcoin has now risen to retest $23,300, reaching a new Q1 2023 high.
Stocks face 50% freefall in ‘meat grinder,’ investor Jeremy Grantham says
The stock market is set to go “back to the meat grinder” this year despite a recent minor rally, with the broad-based S&P 500 potentially plummeting by 50% in a worst-case scenario, famed investor Jeremy Grantham warned Tuesday. Grantham, the 84-year-old co-founder of Boston-based asset management firm GMO, told clients in a letter that the “first and easiest leg of the bursting of the bubble” in US stocks is now “complete,” with “the most extreme froth” wiped out during last year’s selloff. Under his projections, the S&P 500 would plunge by about 17% to approximately 3,200 for the full year of 2023,...
Dogecoin Price Technicals Suggest DOGE Must Clear $0.920 For Another Rally
Dogecoin is gaining pace above the $0.085 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.092 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.085 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.0850 zone and the 100 simple...
Watch live as Rocket Lab launches its first rocket from the US
Rocket Lab, the company famously known for catching but then uncatching their rocket booster with a helicopter, will launch its first rocket from U.S. soil this afternoon. The Electron booster will liftoff during a two-hour window, at which point it will carry HawkEye 360 Cluster 6 Satellites into orbit. The cluster was initially set to launch in December but will now shoot for January 24, 2023.
Bitcoin Surges To 23,000 As Miners Sales Sees Multi-Year Low
Bitcoin has continued with its bullishness as it surged its price above the USD$23,000 level, a positive signal amid miners reduced the sales of their mined coins. On-chain flows flagged by Bitifinex analysts indicate that the amount of Bitcoin moved from Bitcoin mining addresses to wallets owned by cryptocurrency exchanges has declined to multi-year lows.
Blockchain Evolution: How Savannah is Powering the Web3 Growth in Africa
The blockchain ecosystem came to life in 2009 when Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first Bitcoin (BTC). Since then, the industry has expanded beyond the confines of Bitcoin. Today we have thousands of digital currencies and tokens, all supported by various blockchain networks. The industry’s evolution has also stretched beyond the...
