live5news.com
The Citadel releases 2023 football schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Non-conference games against Georgia Southern and South Carolina State highlight The Citadel’s 2023 football schedule that was announced Monday. The Maurice Drayton era begins on the road at former Southern Conference foe Georgia Southern on Sept. 2. The contest will be the first meeting since the 2015 season.
live5news.com
CofC stays at 18 in AP rankings, Clemson falls to 24
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston finds themselves right where they were last week while Clemson drops down a few spots in the latest Top 25 poll released by the associated press on Monday. The Cougars stayed put at number 18 again this week. CofC went 2-0 since...
live5news.com
Stingrays comeback falls short in Sunday finale
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (23-8-3-1) comeback fell short against the Jacksonville Icemen (23-13-1-0) by a final score of 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum. Jacksonville broke through first on Victor Hadfield’s sixth goal of the season 4:10 into the opening stanza. Hadfield...
live5news.com
Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a Lowcountry player’s winnings jumped from $50,000 to a half-million because of one extra dollar. The player bought a quick-pick Powerball ticket from the Publix grocery store on Old Trolley Road in Summerville, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. He paid the extra dollar for the “PowerPlay” option which multiplies winnings.
live5news.com
Georgetown to host sculpture of American icon Harriet Tubman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Harriet Tubman, best known for her underground railroad to free Southern slaves, will have a sculpture put in the middle of Georgetown for three months this summer. Organizers said the main reasons they’re bringing the sculpture to Joseph Rainey Park on King and Front Streets are...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. schools, RiverDogs partner to encourage students to read
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the seventh year, the Charleston County School District and the Charleston RiverDogs will start their second-grade reading initiative on Tuesday. “Reading Around the Bases” encourages children from 16 schools in the district to encourage growth in literacy while having fun. Every student will receive...
live5news.com
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards to honor Lowcountry leaders
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Portrait Awards will be held on Tuesday at the Charleston Music Hall. The Portrait Awards recognize people who are leaders around the Lowcountry. Rep. Wendell Gilliard, who started the portrait awards 25 years ago, says they are honoring servant...
live5news.com
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 78 Monday night in which two of them caught fire. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says the crash happened at the intersection of College Park Road and Highway 78 at around 11:15 p.m. Battalion Chief...
live5news.com
Rain chances increase later this week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The wind will die down tonight leading to a cold start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A mostly sunny sky is expected Tuesday before clouds increase Tuesday night and wet weather follows Wednesday. It looks like the best chance of rain will move through Wednesday afternoon and evening. A cold front will move offshore Wednesday night, ending the rain and cooling us down after a brief warm-up to near 70° Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will drop into the 30s late this week, perhaps even the 20s by Saturday morning. Another storm system will approach the area late Sunday and into early next week with our next chance of rain.
live5news.com
Chinese Association in Greater Charleston celebrates Lunar New Year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Chinese Association in Greater Charleston (CAGC) held its annual Spring Festival Gala over the weekend. Organizers say they wanted to create a gala that was true to Chinese culture. It featured more than 100 local performers complete with costumes and decorations. Local restaurants provided food for a meal.
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With warmer weather just around the corner, a Lowcountry woman is warning people to remain cautious before accepting any offers for yard work. Mount Pleasant resident Sheryl Frost says she was at home when a group of men in an unmarked car showed up to offer yard work.
live5news.com
WHAT TO EXPECT: Alex Murdaugh trial to begin Monday
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh’s highly-anticipated murder trial will begin with jury selection Monday morning in Walterboro. A Colleton County grand jury indicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. The indictments allege he allegedly used two different weapons, a rifle on his wife and a shotgun on his son.
live5news.com
Palmetto Carriage Works to host yearly ‘Locals Ride Free’ Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A downtown carriage company will provide free rides to residents of the Tri-County area this Sunday. Palmetto Carriage Works’ annual “Locals Ride Free” Day gives people who live in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties free carriage tours with proof of residency. Tours will...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes multiple lanes of I-26 at Aviation Ave. exit
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on the eastbound side of I-26 is affecting traffic on both sides of the interstate. The crash was reported at 8:26 a.m. at the Aviation Avenue exit. The South Carolina Department of Transportation shows two left eastbound lanes are closed because of the...
live5news.com
LIVE BLOG: Jury selection to begin in Alex Murdaugh murder case
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will begin in Walterboro this week with jury selection set to begin Monday morning. Murdaugh will be tried for two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.
live5news.com
Morning commuters faced blocked lanes from crash, fire on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone who took I-26 eastbound to work Tuesday morning had two good reasons if they arrived late at the office. Just as a crash that blocked two left lanes was being cleared near the Aviation Avenue exit, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a vehicle on fire just two miles from the crash scene that blocked two other lanes.
live5news.com
North Charleston wants public feedback during its redistricting process
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the City of North Charleston grows and leaders work to rebalance the city’s districts, they want the public to get involved. The city is holding a public meeting Tuesday and city leaders are encouraging residents to come look over the plan and share their thoughts or concerns. Redistricting is meant to make sure that each vote is counted equally throughout the city.
live5news.com
Murdaugh defense says they will remain quiet during murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The day before Alex Murdaugh stands trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son, his defense team is issuing one last statement. Alex’s defense team, South Carolina lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, say they want to remain quiet to preserve the integrity of the trial process.
live5news.com
North Charleston sees decrease in violent crime
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says violent crime in the city decreased 12% from last year from 2021. Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault. “This is a win for the entire community and the department,” Deputy...
live5news.com
BLOG: Day 1 of jury selection wraps in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Groups of potential jurors filled the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Monday as jury selection began for the trial of Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh will be tried for two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.
