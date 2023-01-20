ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Portland 147, San Antonio 127

SAN ANTONIO (127) Kel.Johnson 8-15 1-2 20, Sochan 5-11 6-8 18, Poeltl 6-8 2-2 14, Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Langford 5-6 1-1 12, Bates-Diop 0-2 2-2 2, Branham 4-9 0-0 9, McDermott 5-7 0-0 13, Roby 1-2 1-4 3, Collins 4-8 2-2 11, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 3-7 3-3 11. Totals 47-90 20-26 127.
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

MEMPHIS (100) Brooks 6-15 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 7-18 2-2 19, Tillman 5-6 0-0 10, Bane 9-13 0-0 21, Jones 5-13 0-0 12, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Roddy 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-10 2-3 9, Aldama 2-5 2-3 8, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Konchar 0-4 0-0 0, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-98 8-10 100.
Nevada 97, No. 25 New Mexico 94, 2OT

NEW MEXICO (18-3) Allick 3-4 2-4 8, Udeze 6-9 4-7 16, House 5-15 4-4 17, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Mashburn 11-22 8-8 33, Dent 4-5 0-0 8, Jenkins 3-3 0-0 7, Forsling 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-63 18-23 94.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Scouting an opponent isn't as easy as you think

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Sometimes we take for granted writing about a sport that you think you know a heck of a lot more about than you do. Coaches, you see, seem to talk in Coach Speak, which is a language all its own from one sport to the next. In football they talk to you about having "11 personnel" on the field, assuming you know what they mean. Well, you probably don't, because that means one running back and one tight end.
Grafton girls fall to Preston in physical Big 10 encounter

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton’s Hadley Horne scored a game-high 20 points while Kenne Keener had 13 points and 14 rebounds but it wasn’t enough to beat homesteading Preston on Friday night. The Knights picked up a solid win, holding off the Bearcats, 53-44, in a...
GRAFTON, WV
Lillard scores 37, Blazers beat Spurs 147-127 to stop skid

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 147-127 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak. Jusuf Nurkic added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the struggling Blazers, who had lost eight of...
PORTLAND, OR
Royals get LHP Taylor from Boston for oft-injured SS Mondesi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals acquired left-hander Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and an additional player on Tuesday, the second straight day that Kansas City dealt one of its surplus position players in a bid to upgraded its lackluster bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO

