Wildcats' insider Ryan Gilbert goes in-depth on Kansas State
12th ranked Iowa State is set to host #5 Kansas State Tuesday evening at Hilton Coliseum, in another highly anticipated matchup in conference play. Ahead of the game,
Kansas State at Iowa State: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
No. 5/x K-State (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) heads north for a Top 25 road matchup with No. 12/x Iowa State (14-4, 5-2 Big 12) before an expected sellout crowd at Hilton?Coliseum on Tuesday night at 8 p.m., CT tip on ESPNU. The Wildcats have won 11 of their last 12 games, as they responded to their first Big 12 loss at No. 17/17 TCU on Jan. 14?with a pair of home wins last week, including 83-82 in overtime over No. 2/2 Kansas and 68-58 over Texas Tech. K-State, which jumped into the AP Top 5 for the first time in more than a decade (No. 5/Dec. 6, 2010) on Monday, will face a Top 25 Iowa State squad for just the fourth time (1957, 2014, 2019) in series history and the first time as Top 15 opponents.
Daily Delivery: The man promised elevation and Kansas State sits at No. 5, but so what?
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State carries a 17-2 record into Ames as the Wildcats have risen to No. 5 in both of the major college basketball polls. When Jerome Tang promised elevation at his introductory press conference, he meant it, but as Fitz points out it's simply late January and the polls in basketball do not mean a thing by season's end when 68 teams play in the NCAA Tournament.
K-State surges into top 5 while KU drops in latest top 25 college basketball rankings
Here’s how high K-State climbed in this week’s top 25 college basketball rankings, and how far KU dropped...
10 Kansas State players whose stock is trending up heading into winter workouts
After Kansas State dropped the Sugar Bowl matchup to Alabama, several key pieces from the 2022 Big 12 Championship-winning team began to announce plans for the future. Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced they would forgo their senior seasons and head to the NFL Draft. Corners Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe opted not to use COVID years and wide receiver Malik Knowles accepted an invitation to the NFL Combine.
What Jerome Tang and players said after Kansas State's game against Texas Tech
This is what Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang and players Keyontae Johnson, Ish Massoud and Markquis Nowell said after the Wildcats' 68-58 win against Texas Tech on Saturday, January 21, 2023. On the game…. “First of all, this is such a blessing and I'm so thankful that God picked...
Manhattan QB commits to Washburn
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School quarterback Keenan Schartz will head down the road to Topeka for his college football career. Schartz announced his commitment to Washburn University on social media Sunday night. The MHS quarterback recently led the Indians to their first state title since 1988. Schartz follows in the footsteps of his parents […]
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
Hill’s Pet Nutrition To Move Global and U.S. Headquarters to Greater Kansas City Area; Topeka Remains Vital Global Hub
Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led pet nutrition, announced on January 11 it will expand its footprint in Kansas with the relocation of its global and U.S. headquarters to Aspiria Campus, located at 6180 Sprint Parkway, in Overland Park, Kan. to create a new hub in the Greater Kansas City area. Hill’s will continue to invest in its global science, technology, and manufacturing hubs in Topeka. The move is expected to take place in Q4 2023.
Pickup near Emporia destroyed in Saturday night fire
Fire destroyed a pickup near Emporia on Saturday night. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the fire was reported around 10:40 pm in the 1600 block of Road 160, about five miles east of Emporia. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was eventually destroyed.
Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages
A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
Topeka’s Vinewood gets new owners
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest properties in Topeka is getting a bit of a makeover. A young couple recently purchase the Vinewood out by Lake Shawnee. Now, they’re complimenting its rich tradition with a bit of modern charm. The Vinewood has historically been used for live...
Statewide Tax Cuts on the Table in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) – Tax cuts are squarely on the agenda for Kansas lawmakers this session. But they’ll have to choose from several competing proposals. Which taxes to cut… and by how much? Those are the questions facing the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Governor Laura...
One arrested following hours-long standoff in Topeka neighborhood
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police took 46 year old Timothy Evertson into custody following an hours-long standoff Wednesday evening in the city’s Oakland neighborhood. Police responded at 1:34 p.m. to 705 NE Kellam Ave to reports of a subject trying to break into a garage. At this point...
Prairie Band Casino and Resort celebrates 25 years, new expansion
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort is celebrating 25 years in operation. Since the facility opened its doors, it’s expanded to become one of the biggest and best entertainment destinations in Kansas. On Friday, Prairie Band Casino and Resort held a special cake cutting ceremony in the casino hotel lobby for invited guests. […]
State orders issued against two local shippers
A Neosho Rapids company is under a state order to shut down for not paying fines, while an Emporia trucking company faces a fine for not conducting annual inspections of its vehicles. The Kansas Corporation Commission ordered Mark Dill Harvesting, 1488 Road X, to suspend commercial operations Tuesday.
21-year-old identified as victim of fatal North Topeka crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a fatal crash in North Topeka has been identified by the City of Topeka. Gretchen Spiker, a City of Topeka spokeswoman, reports that Cheyenne N. Day, 21, of Topeka, was the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday night. The investigation into the incident leading to her […]
7 people, 20 pets rescued from burning three-story Emporia apartment
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Several people and their pets were rescued from a burning Emporia apartment complex on Friday. 27 News spoke with Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage with the Emporia Fire Department on their rescue efforts, which began at 9:33 a.m. on Jan. 20, for an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Prairie Street in […]
