‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Likely Cause of Death Revealed: Report
Authorities believe that Eight is Enough star Adam Rich died of an overdose based on evidence found at the scene of his death. Law enforcement sources who are directly linked to the investigation told TMZ today (Jan. 11) that officers entered the actor’s apartment building for a welfare check on Saturday after a friend reported that no one had heard from the 54-year-old since Jan. 5.
Leslie Jordan Did Not Die in Car Crash, Cause of Death Revealed
Nearly three months after Leslie Jordan passed away, new details have been revealed about his sudden death. It turns out that the queer icon already died before the unfortunate car crash which people thought was the cause of his demise. Leslie Jordan Died of Natural Causes. Back in late October,...
Cause of Death of Popular Singer Revealed
As we previously reported, we lost one of the biggest fan favorites in the history of the legendary "American Idol" franchise when C.J. Harris passed away over the weekend at the age of 31.
Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death "deferred," coroner says
The cause of Lisa Marie Presley's death remains unknown, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The star died earlier this month after being rushed to the hospital from her Calabasas home after experiencing cardiac arrest. The medical examiner has not been able to determine the cause of death and it was deferred.That means the cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death and additional studies, a spokesperson for the medical examiner-coroner's office told CBS News. After additional testing, a doctor will evaluate the case again – but there is...
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Assures Fans That Leslie Jordan's Character Will "Live Forever"
Several months after the death of actor, comedian, and beloved internet personality Leslie Jordan, FOX's Call Me Kat will bid farewell to the star. Ahead of the farewell episode, the series titular star Mayim Bialik spoke with Entertainment Weekly regarding the series planned exit for Jordan's character. According to Bialik,...
Evel Knievel's Son Robbie's Cause Of Death Explained
Robbie Knievel, son of famed daredevil Evel Knievel, has died at the age of 60 after spending the past few days in hospice. Here's what we know about his death.
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor died from fentanyl overdose, coroner says
The 18-year-old, whose credits include "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "Fear the Walking Dead," was found dead in June.
'General Hospital' Star Tests Positive for COVID-19
General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn is dealing with a bout of COVID-19. On Instagram, she confirmed her positive diagnosis and opened up about battling the illness. She also penned a lengthy message about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grahn began her message, which came alongside a selfie,...
Teen Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause Of Death Revealed
Teen actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death has been revealed.
General Hospital’s Nina Finds a Way to Screw Up Even a Good Deed — How, Girl? How?
It should have been so simple. By taking a moment to prioritize her actions, General Hospital‘s Nina could have not only done the right thing but proved once and for all that her heart is in the right place. Instead, she used the truth about her newly-discovered connection to Willow as a bludgeon with which to do more harm than good.
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
Criminal Minds And S.W.A.T. Star Shemar Moore Announces He’s Having A Baby In Sweet Post
Like his Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. characters, Shemar Moore is set to become a father.
Comedian Michael Lehrer Dies at Age 44 — What Was His Cause of Death?
Michael Lehrer, a stand-up comedian and improv actor best known for his work in the Second City, has sadly passed away. His girlfriend and caretaker, Colette Montague, confirmed his death in a statement, per the Chicago Sun-Times. Article continues below advertisement. He was 44 years old. What happened? Here's what...
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing
Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
C.J. Harris: Cause of Death Revealed for Late American Idol Star
We have an update on the tragic passing of C.J. Harris. As previously reported, the American Idol alum — who finished in sixth place back in 2014 — was rushed to an Alabama hospital this Sunday and pronounced dead by doctors shortly afterward. He was only 31 years...
Jeremy Renner On Good Terms With Ex-Wife Sonni After Snowplowing Accident, Years After Nasty Divorce Battle: Sources
Jeremy Renner’s scary snowplowing incident that left him hospitalized for two weeks has led to his contentious relationship with his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Sonni Pacheco, to calm down, RadarOnline.com has learned.A source close to the situation revealed that Renner’s ex-Pacheco has been rooting for his recovery ever since he was airlifted to the hospital on New Year’s Eve. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Renner had been using his snowplowing machine outside his home in Reno, Nevada. He drove over to a family member whose car was stranded nearby. The Avengers star exited the machine and attempted to help...
‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney to Take ‘Leave of Absence’ to Deal With ‘Personal Matter’
Taylor Kinney will reportedly be missing from NBC’s Chicago Fire for an unspecified amount of time, according to a production source. Deadline reported today (Jan. 20) that the 11-year One Chicago veteran will be taking a leave of absence to give him time to deal with a personal matter. The source did not elaborate on the nature of the matter.
