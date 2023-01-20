ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Likely Cause of Death Revealed: Report

Authorities believe that Eight is Enough star Adam Rich died of an overdose based on evidence found at the scene of his death. Law enforcement sources who are directly linked to the investigation told TMZ today (Jan. 11) that officers entered the actor’s apartment building for a welfare check on Saturday after a friend reported that no one had heard from the 54-year-old since Jan. 5.
talentrecap.com

Leslie Jordan Did Not Die in Car Crash, Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly three months after Leslie Jordan passed away, new details have been revealed about his sudden death. It turns out that the queer icon already died before the unfortunate car crash which people thought was the cause of his demise. Leslie Jordan Died of Natural Causes. Back in late October,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death "deferred," coroner says

The cause of Lisa Marie Presley's death remains unknown, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The star died earlier this month after being rushed to the hospital from her Calabasas home after experiencing cardiac arrest. The medical examiner has not been able to determine the cause of death and it was deferred.That means the cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death and additional studies, a spokesperson for the medical examiner-coroner's office told CBS News. After additional testing, a doctor will evaluate the case again – but there is...
CALABASAS, CA
OK! Magazine

Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Popculture

'General Hospital' Star Tests Positive for COVID-19

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn is dealing with a bout of COVID-19. On Instagram, she confirmed her positive diagnosis and opened up about battling the illness. She also penned a lengthy message about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grahn began her message, which came alongside a selfie,...
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Nina Finds a Way to Screw Up Even a Good Deed — How, Girl? How?

It should have been so simple. By taking a moment to prioritize her actions, General Hospital‘s Nina could have not only done the right thing but proved once and for all that her heart is in the right place. Instead, she used the truth about her newly-discovered connection to Willow as a bludgeon with which to do more harm than good.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing

Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

C.J. Harris: Cause of Death Revealed for Late American Idol Star

We have an update on the tragic passing of C.J. Harris. As previously reported, the American Idol alum — who finished in sixth place back in 2014 — was rushed to an Alabama hospital this Sunday and pronounced dead by doctors shortly afterward. He was only 31 years...
ALABAMA STATE
RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner On Good Terms With Ex-Wife Sonni After Snowplowing Accident, Years After Nasty Divorce Battle: Sources

Jeremy Renner’s scary snowplowing incident that left him hospitalized for two weeks has led to his contentious relationship with his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Sonni Pacheco, to calm down, RadarOnline.com has learned.A source close to the situation revealed that Renner’s ex-Pacheco has been rooting for his recovery ever since he was airlifted to the hospital on New Year’s Eve. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Renner had been using his snowplowing machine outside his home in Reno, Nevada. He drove over to a family member whose car was stranded nearby. The Avengers star exited the machine and attempted to help...
RENO, NV

