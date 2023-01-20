ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

City of Palm Coast Seeking Volunteer Board Members

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is seeking applications from its citizens to serve as a member on one of three volunteer boards: the Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee (BEAC), the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), and the Planning and Land Development Regulation Board (PLDRB). The BEAC identifies...
PALM COAST, FL
Ocala Gazette

MCPS considers next school calender

The Marion County School Board on Tuesday will vote on a proposed calendar for the 2023-24 school year that represents some a changes to the current calendar, notably the return of one-hour early release days. Posted on the Marion County Public Schools Facebook page shortly after a work session on...
MARION COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast’s Lehigh Trail Detour Begins TODAY January 25, 2023

Palm Coast – Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off Belle Terre Parkway will require a partial trail closure beginning January 25, 2023. The contractor will begin work on the restroom facility, which will cause closures to the trail from Royal Palms Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway to Royal Palms Parkway and Town Center Boulevard.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Contractor Mobilizes, Construction to Begin Wednesday on Dunes Restoration from MalCompra to Washington Oaks

January 23, 2023 – Flagler County’s contractor for $3.67 million Hurricane Dorian dunes restoration project from south MalaCompra Park to north Washington Oaks Gardens State Park mobilized on Monday and construction will begin on Wednesday. “We are very excited to get this project underway,” said County Engineer Faith...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
High School Volleyball PRO

DeLand, January 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

DELAND, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Michael Coons

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Michael Coons was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, Ft. Riley, Kansas, right out of boot camp, and later transferred to the 42nd Military Police Group in Baumholder, Germany. He was a customs official and trained as a military police investigator at Rose Barracks, Vilsek, Germany. Coons was an Army M-16 rifle sharpshooter and an expert with both .38 caliber and .45 caliber pistols. After honorably completing his military service, he returned to New Hampshire and was a maintenance technician for the state’s community college system. In 2005 he moved to New Mexico and was a correctional officer until he, his wife Sherry and two sons relocated to Palm Coast. Coons is employed by Flagler County as a member of its General Services team. He has an interest and curiosity about the paranormal and enjoys attending conventions on the subject.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford leaders seek developers to build more parking

SANFORD, Fla. — The city of Sanford is reaching out to developers in an effort to add more parking. "We're going to throw this net out to see what kind of proposals we get back from developers to see what would be a good development program here,” said Tom Tomerlin, the Sanford Economic Development Director.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 arrested, 1 at large in Deltona carjacking

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they are searching for a second suspect in a carjacking outside of a Deltona smokeshop. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's vehicle was stolen with someone still inside.
DELTONA, FL
mynews13.com

Holly Hill resident concerned over speeding in neighborhood

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One Holly Hill resident is working to slow down drivers in her neighborhood. Denise Leonardo said drivers use Calle Grande Street as a cut through between Nova Road and U.S. 1. She said she almost got hit while checking her mailbox. “(The driver) literally missed...
HOLLY HILL, FL
leesburg-news.com

Dates announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest

The dates have been announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest. The three-day event will take place April 28, 29 and 30 in downtown Leesburg. Bikefest is billed as the world’s largest motorcycle and music event. The event spans over 30 blocks in the city and will be home...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL

