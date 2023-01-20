Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
City of Palm Coast Seeking Volunteer Board Members
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is seeking applications from its citizens to serve as a member on one of three volunteer boards: the Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee (BEAC), the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), and the Planning and Land Development Regulation Board (PLDRB). The BEAC identifies...
fox35orlando.com
Students at Bethune-Cookman University upset over mold, other unsafe school conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students at Bethune-Cookman University said they’re fed up. They’re planning a protest in response to the school’s announcement it had chosen not to hire NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed as the new football coach. Reed had criticized conditions at the school. Now,...
MCPS considers next school calender
The Marion County School Board on Tuesday will vote on a proposed calendar for the 2023-24 school year that represents some a changes to the current calendar, notably the return of one-hour early release days. Posted on the Marion County Public Schools Facebook page shortly after a work session on...
Bethune-Cookman students fill street in protest, call for reinstatement of Ed Reed
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of Bethune-Cookman University students marched through campus Monday to protest living conditions at the school and call for trustees to re-start contract negotiations with NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed, who was expected to become the school’s next head football coach. >>> STREAM...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast’s Lehigh Trail Detour Begins TODAY January 25, 2023
Palm Coast – Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off Belle Terre Parkway will require a partial trail closure beginning January 25, 2023. The contractor will begin work on the restroom facility, which will cause closures to the trail from Royal Palms Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway to Royal Palms Parkway and Town Center Boulevard.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Contractor Mobilizes, Construction to Begin Wednesday on Dunes Restoration from MalCompra to Washington Oaks
January 23, 2023 – Flagler County’s contractor for $3.67 million Hurricane Dorian dunes restoration project from south MalaCompra Park to north Washington Oaks Gardens State Park mobilized on Monday and construction will begin on Wednesday. “We are very excited to get this project underway,” said County Engineer Faith...
DeLand, January 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Michael Coons
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Michael Coons was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, Ft. Riley, Kansas, right out of boot camp, and later transferred to the 42nd Military Police Group in Baumholder, Germany. He was a customs official and trained as a military police investigator at Rose Barracks, Vilsek, Germany. Coons was an Army M-16 rifle sharpshooter and an expert with both .38 caliber and .45 caliber pistols. After honorably completing his military service, he returned to New Hampshire and was a maintenance technician for the state’s community college system. In 2005 he moved to New Mexico and was a correctional officer until he, his wife Sherry and two sons relocated to Palm Coast. Coons is employed by Flagler County as a member of its General Services team. He has an interest and curiosity about the paranormal and enjoys attending conventions on the subject.
WESH
Sanford leaders seek developers to build more parking
SANFORD, Fla. — The city of Sanford is reaching out to developers in an effort to add more parking. "We're going to throw this net out to see what kind of proposals we get back from developers to see what would be a good development program here,” said Tom Tomerlin, the Sanford Economic Development Director.
click orlando
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
WESH
1 arrested, 1 at large in Deltona carjacking
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies say they are searching for a second suspect in a carjacking outside of a Deltona smokeshop. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to High Spirits Smoke Shop around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night after a customer's vehicle was stolen with someone still inside.
mynews13.com
Holly Hill resident concerned over speeding in neighborhood
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One Holly Hill resident is working to slow down drivers in her neighborhood. Denise Leonardo said drivers use Calle Grande Street as a cut through between Nova Road and U.S. 1. She said she almost got hit while checking her mailbox. “(The driver) literally missed...
leesburg-news.com
Dates announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest
The dates have been announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest. The three-day event will take place April 28, 29 and 30 in downtown Leesburg. Bikefest is billed as the world’s largest motorcycle and music event. The event spans over 30 blocks in the city and will be home...
Clay County nonprofit sets sights on groundbreaking for apartments for those in need
MIDDLEBURG, Fla — Thousands of people are at risk of becoming homeless and many of those with unstable housing are children. In Clay County, a nonprofit is making big moves to get those who need help onto their feet. The nonprofit Mercy Support Services is building apartments in Middleburg...
DeLand police investigate after pedestrian struck, killed by driver
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver over the weekend. Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue. Read: Deputies: Brevard County teacher accused of...
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Council to discuss cost of beach driving tolls for residents in March
Is it time for Volusia County to revisit how much visitors pay to access its beaches? Should residents be able to drive on the beach for free, or at least at a reduced cost? At least two members on the County Council think so. The County Council will discuss the...
WCJB
Two teenagers arrested after stolen gun found at a Marion County high school
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teenagers were arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies after an investigation into a gun that was found in the bathroom of a high school. On Friday, Tyson Disalvo, 14, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school property, underage possession...
What’s new with former Macy’s in Daytona Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The looming redevelopment of a big-box mall retail store into apartments took a big step forward last week with the $10 million sale of the site.
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
