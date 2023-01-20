If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Michael Coons was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, Ft. Riley, Kansas, right out of boot camp, and later transferred to the 42nd Military Police Group in Baumholder, Germany. He was a customs official and trained as a military police investigator at Rose Barracks, Vilsek, Germany. Coons was an Army M-16 rifle sharpshooter and an expert with both .38 caliber and .45 caliber pistols. After honorably completing his military service, he returned to New Hampshire and was a maintenance technician for the state’s community college system. In 2005 he moved to New Mexico and was a correctional officer until he, his wife Sherry and two sons relocated to Palm Coast. Coons is employed by Flagler County as a member of its General Services team. He has an interest and curiosity about the paranormal and enjoys attending conventions on the subject.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO