Read full article on original website
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com
Contractor Mobilizes, Construction to Begin Wednesday on Dunes Restoration from MalCompra to Washington Oaks
January 23, 2023 – Flagler County’s contractor for $3.67 million Hurricane Dorian dunes restoration project from south MalaCompra Park to north Washington Oaks Gardens State Park mobilized on Monday and construction will begin on Wednesday. “We are very excited to get this project underway,” said County Engineer Faith...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast’s Lehigh Trail Detour Begins TODAY January 25, 2023
Palm Coast – Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off Belle Terre Parkway will require a partial trail closure beginning January 25, 2023. The contractor will begin work on the restroom facility, which will cause closures to the trail from Royal Palms Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway to Royal Palms Parkway and Town Center Boulevard.
flaglernewsweekly.com
City of Palm Coast Seeking Volunteer Board Members
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is seeking applications from its citizens to serve as a member on one of three volunteer boards: the Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee (BEAC), the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), and the Planning and Land Development Regulation Board (PLDRB). The BEAC identifies...
palmcoastobserver.com
County Commission considers sales tax options ahead of next budget cycle
The Flagler County Commission heard several options to lessen expenses and diversify the tax base in Flagler County in a workshop for the next budget cycle. County Administrator Heidi Petito presented a list of options on Jan.17 for the board to consider ahead of the fiscal year 2023-2024. The options ranged from reducing legacy expense to levying additional sales taxes.
mynews13.com
Holly Hill resident concerned over speeding in neighborhood
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One Holly Hill resident is working to slow down drivers in her neighborhood. Denise Leonardo said drivers use Calle Grande Street as a cut through between Nova Road and U.S. 1. She said she almost got hit while checking her mailbox. “(The driver) literally missed...
Deltona smoke shop customer’s car stolen with girlfriend still in passenger seat, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are looking for a man after a car was stolen with a passenger inside. Officials said a customer at High Spirits Smoke Shop on Fort Smith Boulevard had his vehicle stolen last Thursday and his girlfriend was sitting in the passenger seat.
What’s new with former Macy’s in Daytona Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The looming redevelopment of a big-box mall retail store into apartments took a big step forward last week with the $10 million sale of the site.
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
WESH
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this year
A map of the Clay Town Center site and surrounding areaPhoto byClay Florida Economic Development Corporation. Construction of a roughly $60 million Clay Town Center is underway in Middleburg, with an estimated completion date in 2025 and some parts of the development reaching completion as early as March, according to Rick Friedman from Paradigm Development Partners.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
Clay County nonprofit sets sights on groundbreaking for apartments for those in need
MIDDLEBURG, Fla — Thousands of people are at risk of becoming homeless and many of those with unstable housing are children. In Clay County, a nonprofit is making big moves to get those who need help onto their feet. The nonprofit Mercy Support Services is building apartments in Middleburg...
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple spots endangered whale right outside their window
A couple in New Smyrna Beach saw something they will never forget. It happened as Andrew Johnston and Megan Seamans said they were going through the process of moving into their new place in New Smyrna.
travelawaits.com
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
A new Buc-ee’s could possibly open in central Florida
OCALA, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to bring another site to Ocala, east of Interstate...
WESH
Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
WCJB
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
Pedestrian killed crossing Volusia County road, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Volusia County. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of State Road A1A and Margaret Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Chrysler...
Comments / 0