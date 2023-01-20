ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

Contractor Mobilizes, Construction to Begin Wednesday on Dunes Restoration from MalCompra to Washington Oaks

January 23, 2023 – Flagler County’s contractor for $3.67 million Hurricane Dorian dunes restoration project from south MalaCompra Park to north Washington Oaks Gardens State Park mobilized on Monday and construction will begin on Wednesday. “We are very excited to get this project underway,” said County Engineer Faith...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast’s Lehigh Trail Detour Begins TODAY January 25, 2023

Palm Coast – Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off Belle Terre Parkway will require a partial trail closure beginning January 25, 2023. The contractor will begin work on the restroom facility, which will cause closures to the trail from Royal Palms Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway to Royal Palms Parkway and Town Center Boulevard.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

City of Palm Coast Seeking Volunteer Board Members

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is seeking applications from its citizens to serve as a member on one of three volunteer boards: the Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee (BEAC), the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC), and the Planning and Land Development Regulation Board (PLDRB). The BEAC identifies...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

County Commission considers sales tax options ahead of next budget cycle

The Flagler County Commission heard several options to lessen expenses and diversify the tax base in Flagler County in a workshop for the next budget cycle. County Administrator Heidi Petito presented a list of options on Jan.17 for the board to consider ahead of the fiscal year 2023-2024. The options ranged from reducing legacy expense to levying additional sales taxes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Holly Hill resident concerned over speeding in neighborhood

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One Holly Hill resident is working to slow down drivers in her neighborhood. Denise Leonardo said drivers use Calle Grande Street as a cut through between Nova Road and U.S. 1. She said she almost got hit while checking her mailbox. “(The driver) literally missed...
HOLLY HILL, FL
WESH

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
DELAND, FL
Lauren Fox

$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this year

A map of the Clay Town Center site and surrounding areaPhoto byClay Florida Economic Development Corporation. Construction of a roughly $60 million Clay Town Center is underway in Middleburg, with an estimated completion date in 2025 and some parts of the development reaching completion as early as March, according to Rick Friedman from Paradigm Development Partners.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy