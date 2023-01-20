Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Swiatek, Gauff lose at Australian Open; Korda in 1st Slam QF
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It all came so seemingly easy for Iga Swiatek last season — two Grand Slam trophies, eight titles overall, a 37-match winning streak, a lengthy stay at No. 1 in the rankings. Those accomplishments made everyone else expect constant greatness from Swiatek, which she...
Post Register
2-time Australian champ Azarenka tops Pegula, talks anxiety
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — On the court at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday night, Victoria Azarenka — the athlete — displayed the same confident brand of take-the-ball-early, hard-hitting tennis that carried her to two Australian Open titles and the No. 1 ranking a decade ago. That was...
Post Register
AP PHOTOS: Archery tradition thrives in northeast India
SHILLONG, India (AP) — Thirty archers armed with bamboo bows and arrows sit on a platform awaiting instruction. Then they take aim at a straw cylinder 60 feet away. They each have 34 arrows to shoot in four minutes. They release one arrow after another, their movements languid and practiced. The next round of the competition soon follows, when the archers must shoot 24 arrows in three minutes.
Post Register
Paris rushing to finish 2024 Olympics construction work
PARIS (AP) — Paris is rushing to finish construction work in time for the 2024 Olympics, with just 18 months to go. Delays are being experienced in part because of the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on the steel industry.
Comments / 0