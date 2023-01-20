ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Supreme Court clerks recount Roe v. Wade decision 50 years later

Fifty years ago, the United States Supreme Court issued a 7-to-2 decision in the case of Roe v. Wade, protecting the right to abortion. Former Supreme Court clerks share their accounts of how those justices came to their landmark decision. NBC’s Antonia Hylton reports for Sunday TODAY.Jan. 22, 2023.
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
