406mtsports.com
'That felt so good': Carroll men knock off No. 12-ranked Montana Tech; Carroll women extend win streak over rival
HELENA — Nearly a year ago, Brayden Koch, playing for Helena Capital, and Trent Rogers, playing for Bozeman, shared the court as opponents in the Montana Class AA State Championship Game. Saturday night they shared the court again, this time as teammates, as the final buzzer sounded on Carroll’s...
NBCMontana
Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history
HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
NBCMontana
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star
HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
NBCMontana
Home set to be demolished as Butte battles urban decay
BUTTE, Mont. — We’ve been telling you for weeks about issues with urban decay in central Butte, where residents say dilapidated homes have become hotbeds for squatting and criminal activity. Neighbors are awaiting action on several properties. One demolition, at 724 Placer Street, which previously suffered an electrical...
Montana leaders look at future of drug treatment courts
This legislative session, lawmakers are considering whether to make an investment to keep eight drug treatment courts around the state going in the coming years.
