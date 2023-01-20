ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history

HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star

HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Home set to be demolished as Butte battles urban decay

BUTTE, Mont. — We’ve been telling you for weeks about issues with urban decay in central Butte, where residents say dilapidated homes have become hotbeds for squatting and criminal activity. Neighbors are awaiting action on several properties. One demolition, at 724 Placer Street, which previously suffered an electrical...
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy