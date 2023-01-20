ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood

One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
SFGate

‘The Last of Us’ Scores HBO’s Largest-Ever Viewership Growth for a Drama From Premiere to Episode 2

According to measurements by Nielsen combined with first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, Episode 2 brought in 5.7 million viewers across linear airings on HBO and streams on HBO Max. That marks a 22% increase from last week’s record-breaking 4.7 million, a number that Warner Bros. Discovery later reported had already jumped to 10 million after two days of availability.
SFGate

Earth's inner core seems to be slowing its spin

In the mid-1990s scientists found evidence that Earth's inner core, a superheated ball of iron slightly smaller than the moon, was spinning at its own pace, just a bit faster than the rest of the planet. Now a study published in Nature Geoscience suggests that around 2009, the core slowed its rotation to whirl in sync with the surface for a time - and is now lagging behind it.
SFGate

Brendan Fraser Shocks ‘The Mummy’ Fans by Crashing London Screening: ‘This Film Was Made in Britain. Be Proud!’

Brendan Fraser took a break from his Oscar press tour for “The Whale” to give his fans the surprise of a lifetime at a recent double feature screening of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London. The Prince Charles Cinema screened Fraser’s original two “Mummy” movies on 35mm on Jan. 20, an event that Fraser couldn’t resist the opportunity to show up to himself. Fraser stopped by the event and was met by a big standing ovation.

