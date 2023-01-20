Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood
One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
‘The Last of Us’ Scores HBO’s Largest-Ever Viewership Growth for a Drama From Premiere to Episode 2
According to measurements by Nielsen combined with first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, Episode 2 brought in 5.7 million viewers across linear airings on HBO and streams on HBO Max. That marks a 22% increase from last week’s record-breaking 4.7 million, a number that Warner Bros. Discovery later reported had already jumped to 10 million after two days of availability.
Ke Huy Quan realizes an Oscar dream he thought was dead
It's about an hour after Ke Huy Quan heard his name read as an Academy Award nominee for his performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court to defend himself against a class-action lawsuit that alleges he misled Tesla shareholders with a tweet about an aborted buyout that the billionaire defiantly insisted Tuesday he could have pulled off, had he wanted. Musk spent roughly...
‘Always smiling’: Man who managed ballroom among those slain
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — For those who made their way to the Star Ballroom over the years, Ming Wei Ma was a bright light, always smiling and encouraging those who came to the Los Angeles area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans. Ma, 72, who managed the...
Cruel World Festival 2023: Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Love and Rockets to Perform
Cruel World Festival will return to Pasadena, California, with comeback performances from Siouxsie – whose last North American performance dates back 15 years – and Love and Rockets, who last performed as a group in 2008. The lineup also features Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Adam Ant, and Echo & the Bunnyman.
Earth's inner core seems to be slowing its spin
In the mid-1990s scientists found evidence that Earth's inner core, a superheated ball of iron slightly smaller than the moon, was spinning at its own pace, just a bit faster than the rest of the planet. Now a study published in Nature Geoscience suggests that around 2009, the core slowed its rotation to whirl in sync with the surface for a time - and is now lagging behind it.
Brendan Fraser Shocks ‘The Mummy’ Fans by Crashing London Screening: ‘This Film Was Made in Britain. Be Proud!’
Brendan Fraser took a break from his Oscar press tour for “The Whale” to give his fans the surprise of a lifetime at a recent double feature screening of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London. The Prince Charles Cinema screened Fraser’s original two “Mummy” movies on 35mm on Jan. 20, an event that Fraser couldn’t resist the opportunity to show up to himself. Fraser stopped by the event and was met by a big standing ovation.
