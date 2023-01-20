Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Cruel World Festival 2023: Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Love and Rockets to Perform
Cruel World Festival will return to Pasadena, California, with comeback performances from Siouxsie – whose last North American performance dates back 15 years – and Love and Rockets, who last performed as a group in 2008. The lineup also features Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Adam Ant, and Echo & the Bunnyman.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
SFGate
‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood
One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
SFGate
Ethan Hawke Directing Maya Hawke, Laura Linney, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman, Alessandro Nivola and More in ‘Wildcat’(EXCLUSIVE)
Ethan Hawke has started production on “Wildcat,” a look at the life of Flannery O’Connor that stars Maya Hawke as the Southern writer. He’s assembled an ensemble of heavy hitters that also includes Oscar-nominee Laura Linney (“You Can Count on Me”), Philip Ettinger (“First Reformed”), Rafael Casal (“Blindspotting”), Steve Zahn (“White Lotus”), Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”), Willa Fitzgerald (“Reacher”), Alessandro Nivola (“The Many Saints of Newark”) and Vincent D’Onofrio (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent”).
Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks announces Chase Center concert
Tickets for the Chase Center show go on sale Friday, Jan. 27.
Ke Huy Quan realizes an Oscar dream he thought was dead
NEW YORK — (AP) — It's about an hour after Ke Huy Quan heard his name read as an Academy Award nominee for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once." “Still processing” would be an understatement. “Still jumping for joy” would be more accurate.
SFGate
How Stephen McKinley Henderson Hears the Music in Playwrights
Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below:. “August Wilson is, of course, the blues,” he said on the new episode of Stagecraft, Variety‘s theater podcast. “But Stephen is rock to me.”. The actor was talking about Stephen Adly Guirgis, whose play “Between Riverside and...
Drew Barrymore Transforms Into ‘M3GAN’ Doll For Wild Interview With Allison Williams: Watch
Forget Drew Barrymore, meet DR3W Barrymore! The iconic actor and talk show host, 47, channeled her horror acting days on Tuesday, Jan. 24 during a horrific and hilarious episode of The Drew Barrymore Show for which she transformed into M3GAN from the viral horror movie of the same name that debuted on Jan. 6. Drew dressed up as the creepy, demonic A.I. doll to interview Allison Williams, who stars in the box office hit. Allison, 34, could barely hold it together after she told Drew the “number one rule” of being “a true M3GAN”: running on all fours. Sure enough, Drew got down on her hands and knees and darted across the stage.
SFGate
See Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette Pay Musical Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the artists to pay musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at the Graceland public memorial service Sunday for the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. “I never in a million...
SFGate
Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’
“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A.
SFGate
Brendan Fraser Shocks ‘The Mummy’ Fans by Crashing London Screening: ‘This Film Was Made in Britain. Be Proud!’
Brendan Fraser took a break from his Oscar press tour for “The Whale” to give his fans the surprise of a lifetime at a recent double feature screening of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London. The Prince Charles Cinema screened Fraser’s original two “Mummy” movies on 35mm on Jan. 20, an event that Fraser couldn’t resist the opportunity to show up to himself. Fraser stopped by the event and was met by a big standing ovation.
Comments / 0