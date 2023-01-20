Forget Drew Barrymore, meet DR3W Barrymore! The iconic actor and talk show host, 47, channeled her horror acting days on Tuesday, Jan. 24 during a horrific and hilarious episode of The Drew Barrymore Show for which she transformed into M3GAN from the viral horror movie of the same name that debuted on Jan. 6. Drew dressed up as the creepy, demonic A.I. doll to interview Allison Williams, who stars in the box office hit. Allison, 34, could barely hold it together after she told Drew the “number one rule” of being “a true M3GAN”: running on all fours. Sure enough, Drew got down on her hands and knees and darted across the stage.

36 MINUTES AGO