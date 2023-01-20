The dicey parking shuffle on South Congress is about to get a bit more predictable, thanks to the city’s Transportation Department. City Council’s Mobility Committee rang in 2023 with the welcome announcement that a new South Congress Parking & Transportation Management District, if approved, will bring an expanded paid parking program to the area in just a few months. The plan would institute meterless paid parking clustered mainly up and down South Congress Avenue, as well as “hybrid” zones of shared paid parking and residential permit space throughout the surrounding neighborhood.

