Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
Bill to curb compatibility filed at the state Legislature
A bill filed last week at the Texas Legislature would significantly curtail compatibility, a rule in Austin that restricts the height of buildings near single-family homes. Senate Bill 491, filed by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), would in effect allow taller buildings to be built closer to single-family homes. If the bill passes, compatibility height limits would only apply within 50 feet of single-family homes, compared to the current limits in Austin that extend 540 feet from most single-family homes.
City, police union move toward removing OPO from labor contract
With less than three months until the current police labor contract expires, the city of Austin and the Austin Police Association recently returned to the bargaining table and moved closer toward consensus regarding civilian oversight of the Austin Police Department. Lowell Denton, an outside attorney for the city, acknowledged the...
‘Parking district’ proposal may solve South Congress parking woes
The dicey parking shuffle on South Congress is about to get a bit more predictable, thanks to the city’s Transportation Department. City Council’s Mobility Committee rang in 2023 with the welcome announcement that a new South Congress Parking & Transportation Management District, if approved, will bring an expanded paid parking program to the area in just a few months. The plan would institute meterless paid parking clustered mainly up and down South Congress Avenue, as well as “hybrid” zones of shared paid parking and residential permit space throughout the surrounding neighborhood.
Area law enforcement agencies join forces for Operation Lone Star efforts
GONZALES COUNTY, Victoria – Task Force Agents along with other agencies combined efforts to combat criminal activity in the Wilson and Gonzales County area. This enforcement action is all part of Operation Lone Star. This effort focused on the two counties bringing many law enforcement officers to their areas. Nearly 30 officers converged to conduct criminal interdiction operations. The four-day...
Pflugerville FD board rejects tax rate petition
The Pflugerville Fire Department Board of Commissioners unanimously rejected an initiative petition that sought to reduce the department’s local tax revenue. “Based upon the advice of (legal) counsel and having duly considered the petition presented, we understand it is not consistent with the law and therefore not something we can accept,” Board President Rico Reyes said during a Jan. 17 meeting.
Former city employee allegedly stole, tried to sell city property
Investigators from the Austin Office of the City Auditor have released a report that shows a former employee of the Communications and Technology Management department “stole and attempted to sell a city-owned mobile device in December 2021.” That employee, Brian Cox, a former IT support analyst, resigned from the city in April 2022, thus avoiding being fired.
CBS Austin
Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County
One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
kut.org
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
Family of man shot, killed by Hays County corrections officer protests for answers
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It's been a month and a half since 36-year-old Joshua Wright – an inmate at the Hays County Jail – was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer. On Sunday, Wright's family and friends protested outside the Hays County Public Safety...
Tower construction to close Red River in Rainey district until SXSW
Increasing growth in the Rainey Street district is expected to bring the closure of a portion of Red River Street until the beginning of South by Southwest in March. The closure is necessary to complete utilities work related to the installation of chilled water lines for 98 Red River St., which, when completed, will become the site of what was once predicted to be the tallest tower in Texas.
Affidavit: Man called 911 after deadly east Austin shooting
A Travis County affidavit filed Thursday provided more information surrounding an east Austin shooting where a man was accused of killing his wife.
APD: Fatal Pflugerville shooting ruled self defense
A 37-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday night in Pflugerville, the Austin Police Department said in a press release
TCSO: Man cashes in $1k worth of stolen lottery tickets in Travis County, charged with fraud
The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of burglarizing Travis County two businesses in December, taking several high-value lottery tickets and later cashing them.
Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road
DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
YAHOO!
More details on Williamson County human remains, officials still seek answers
Investigators now have more information on the human remains found last year in Franklin, and are seeking the public’s help to find answers. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office officials believe the remains are of a white or Hispanic male, ages 35 to 50 years old. Investigators also believe the remains were on the property for at least a year before they were discovered.
Austin receives $2 million in federal funding for drug overdose prevention efforts
After a spike in the number of fatal drug overdoses last year, Austin is getting $2 million in federal funding for prevention programs, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) announced Tuesday. The money will be used to hire more peer-recovery coaches and for a public awareness campaign. City officials said this...
Austin-Travis County EMS transports person with gunshot wound from Pflugerville home
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Watch Command says that officers are responding to a gunshot wound in the 13000 block of Macquarie Drive in Pflugerville. Austin-Travis County EMS transported one adult patient in critical condition from the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. APD did confirm that the residence is located within APD’s jurisdiction, and […]
‘Major wreck’ shuts down westbound US-79 in Round Rock
Police posted on Twitter that the crash happened Monday afternoon on the highway, known locally as Palm Valley Blvd., just west of A.W. Grimes Blvd. in front of the H-E-B plus! store.
Man acquitted by reason of insanity for 2022 stabbing death of his father in east Austin
A man who was accused of stabbing his father to death in February 2022 was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday.
Austin Monitor
