Travis County, TX

Austin Monitor

Bill to curb compatibility filed at the state Legislature

A bill filed last week at the Texas Legislature would significantly curtail compatibility, a rule in Austin that restricts the height of buildings near single-family homes. Senate Bill 491, filed by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), would in effect allow taller buildings to be built closer to single-family homes. If the bill passes, compatibility height limits would only apply within 50 feet of single-family homes, compared to the current limits in Austin that extend 540 feet from most single-family homes.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

City, police union move toward removing OPO from labor contract

With less than three months until the current police labor contract expires, the city of Austin and the Austin Police Association recently returned to the bargaining table and moved closer toward consensus regarding civilian oversight of the Austin Police Department. Lowell Denton, an outside attorney for the city, acknowledged the...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

‘Parking district’ proposal may solve South Congress parking woes

The dicey parking shuffle on South Congress is about to get a bit more predictable, thanks to the city’s Transportation Department. City Council’s Mobility Committee rang in 2023 with the welcome announcement that a new South Congress Parking & Transportation Management District, if approved, will bring an expanded paid parking program to the area in just a few months. The plan would institute meterless paid parking clustered mainly up and down South Congress Avenue, as well as “hybrid” zones of shared paid parking and residential permit space throughout the surrounding neighborhood.
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Area law enforcement agencies join forces for Operation Lone Star efforts

GONZALES COUNTY, Victoria – Task Force Agents along with other agencies combined efforts to combat criminal activity in the Wilson and Gonzales County area. This enforcement action is all part of Operation Lone Star.  This effort focused on the two counties bringing many law enforcement officers to their areas. Nearly 30 officers converged to conduct criminal interdiction operations. The four-day...
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

Pflugerville FD board rejects tax rate petition

The Pflugerville Fire Department Board of Commissioners unanimously rejected an initiative petition that sought to reduce the department’s local tax revenue. “Based upon the advice of (legal) counsel and having duly considered the petition presented, we understand it is not consistent with the law and therefore not something we can accept,” Board President Rico Reyes said during a Jan. 17 meeting.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austin Monitor

Former city employee allegedly stole, tried to sell city property

Investigators from the Austin Office of the City Auditor have released a report that shows a former employee of the Communications and Technology Management department “stole and attempted to sell a city-owned mobile device in December 2021.” That employee, Brian Cox, a former IT support analyst, resigned from the city in April 2022, thus avoiding being fired.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County

One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Tower construction to close Red River in Rainey district until SXSW

Increasing growth in the Rainey Street district is expected to bring the closure of a portion of Red River Street until the beginning of South by Southwest in March. The closure is necessary to complete utilities work related to the installation of chilled water lines for 98 Red River St., which, when completed, will become the site of what was once predicted to be the tallest tower in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road

DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX
YAHOO!

More details on Williamson County human remains, officials still seek answers

Investigators now have more information on the human remains found last year in Franklin, and are seeking the public’s help to find answers. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office officials believe the remains are of a white or Hispanic male, ages 35 to 50 years old. Investigators also believe the remains were on the property for at least a year before they were discovered.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

Austin Monitor

Austin, TX
ABOUT

Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

 https://www.austinmonitor.com/

