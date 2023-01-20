Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
Clever rides dominant defensive performance to Lady Comet Classic title
Clever used a dominant defensive performance to beat Spokane 74-33 in the championship game of the Lady Comet Classic in Marionville. The Lady Jays gave up 13 points to Spokane in the first quarter before allowing just 20 points combined for the next three quarters. Ireland Jones led Clever and...
Ozark Sports Zone
Ash Grove claims second straight Spokane Tournament title
SPOKANE – You could make a reasonable case that the Ash Grove boys basketball team is still riding the momentum it gathered from winning the Spokane Invitational tournament last January. The Pirates show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Tournament MVP Brady Nicholson scored 22 points and the...
Ozark Sports Zone
El Dorado Springs handles host Tigers for Stockton championship
It was barely a month ago that the El Dorado Springs boys basketball team edged Stockton for a one-point win at home. The Cedar County rivals matched up again on Saturday in the championship of the 53rd Annual Stockton Tournament and this time the Bulldogs put the Tigers away early.
Ozark Sports Zone
Mt. Vernon senior Harley Daniels talks about the cancellation of the basketball season
Last week, Mount Vernon announced that it would cancel the rest of its girls basketball season due to a lack of players. The Lady Mountaineers began the year with just ten players. Three decided to stop playing before two more were injured. That left the team trying to play games with just five players, most of whom were underclassmen.
Ozark Sports Zone
Fordland upsets top seed Blue Eye to win Galena Lady Bear Classic
MacKenzie Haskins’ hot-shooting helped Fordland take down Class 2 No. 10 Blue Eye 46-33 in the Galena Lady Bear Classic championship game on Saturday night. Haskins knocked down seven 3-point shots on her way to a game-high 27 points. All seven 3-point makes came in the first half with three in the first quarter and four in the second quarter. She accounted for 23 of Fordland’s 25 first-half points.
Ozark Sports Zone
West Plains standout Watson Hafer commits to Missouri State football
West Plains standout tight end Watson Hafer has committed to play football at Missouri State. Hafer helped lead to Zizzers to the Class 4 state semifinals in 2022. Last season, the tight end had 39 catches for 500 yards and four touchdowns. Hafer earned Class 4 third team all-state, first team all-region, all-district, and first team all-Ozark Conference tight end.
Ozark Sports Zone
Late push comes up short as Bears fall to Salukis
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State trimmed an 11-point deficit to just two in the final minute but ultimately could not catch visiting Southern Illinois here Sunday, falling 61-57 to the first-place Salukis as both teams reached the midway point in the Valley race. SIU (16-5, 8-2 MVC) had four players...
Check Out What’s Likely the Most Epic Tubing Hill in Missouri
It's true that we don't have a lot of mountains in the Midwest, but that doesn't mean we don't have some great hills for tubing in the winter. There is one that rises above the others (literally) when it comes to tubing hills in Missouri. Have you ever been sledding...
You Can Hike to This Missouri Fire Tower, But Don’t Climb It
I'm a big fan of fire towers. The idea of being a watchout in the Missouri wilderness is a bucket list thing. However, even though there is a fire tower in Missouri you can hike to, don't even think of climbing it. The Piney Lookout Tower Trail is a highly-rated...
krcgtv.com
Winter storm heading to mid Missouri Tuesday night into Wednesday
Our next weather maker is going to impact all of mid-Missouri starting Tuesday late in the evening. Joe Farrell posted a forecast update Monday morning, read it here. This is a small update for Tuesday morning as the forecast only has minor tweaks from Monday evening. Winter Storm Alerts have...
kjluradio.com
Central Missouri under Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight ... through Wednesday for some areas
Mid-Missouri is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight through Wednesday. The National Weather Service reports precipitation begins Saturday night. The following counties can expect a mix of rain and snow with trace to a half inch of snow expected: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
kwos.com
Mid week snow is on the way
Mid – Missouri could end up with as much as 5 – inches of snow after the next round of winter weather blows in Tuesday night and Wednesday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack crew says the rain snow – mix will hit by Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour.
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast
Sunshine to start the week, snow quickly follows. Sunshine to start the week, snow quickly follows. People in Springfield and parts south are preparing to see the highest snow totals from a storm heading this way. Road clearing crews said, this time around, they have their eyes on how to deal with the multiple inches of snow.
fourstateshomepage.com
A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors
JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
Could Missouri’s Best Cheeseburger Be Hiding in a Tiny Drive-In?
Food is such a subjective topic, I could argue that it's impossible to know what the "best" anything is. But, there are some that make the case that online reviews are a good indicator. If that's the case, could Missouri's best cheeseburger really be hiding in a tiny drive-in? This...
KYTV
Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
kjluradio.com
Waynesville & St. Robert rally around business owner who loses four family members in one week
A Pulaski County community is rallying around one of its own after a local business owner loses four family members in two separate traffic crashes this past week. Kimsha Rosenstell, the owner of Honey Chile’ Please in St. Robert, lost her mother in a traffic accident in St. Robert on Wednesday. 70-year-old Minerva Williamson died in that crash, while Rosenstell’s father and sister suffered serious injuries.
KYTV
Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
