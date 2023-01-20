ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Clever rides dominant defensive performance to Lady Comet Classic title

Clever used a dominant defensive performance to beat Spokane 74-33 in the championship game of the Lady Comet Classic in Marionville. The Lady Jays gave up 13 points to Spokane in the first quarter before allowing just 20 points combined for the next three quarters. Ireland Jones led Clever and...
CLEVER, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Ash Grove claims second straight Spokane Tournament title

SPOKANE – You could make a reasonable case that the Ash Grove boys basketball team is still riding the momentum it gathered from winning the Spokane Invitational tournament last January. The Pirates show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Tournament MVP Brady Nicholson scored 22 points and the...
ASH GROVE, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Fordland upsets top seed Blue Eye to win Galena Lady Bear Classic

MacKenzie Haskins’ hot-shooting helped Fordland take down Class 2 No. 10 Blue Eye 46-33 in the Galena Lady Bear Classic championship game on Saturday night. Haskins knocked down seven 3-point shots on her way to a game-high 27 points. All seven 3-point makes came in the first half with three in the first quarter and four in the second quarter. She accounted for 23 of Fordland’s 25 first-half points.
GALENA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

West Plains standout Watson Hafer commits to Missouri State football

West Plains standout tight end Watson Hafer has committed to play football at Missouri State. Hafer helped lead to Zizzers to the Class 4 state semifinals in 2022. Last season, the tight end had 39 catches for 500 yards and four touchdowns. Hafer earned Class 4 third team all-state, first team all-region, all-district, and first team all-Ozark Conference tight end.
WEST PLAINS, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Late push comes up short as Bears fall to Salukis

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State trimmed an 11-point deficit to just two in the final minute but ultimately could not catch visiting Southern Illinois here Sunday, falling 61-57 to the first-place Salukis as both teams reached the midway point in the Valley race. SIU (16-5, 8-2 MVC) had four players...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Winter storm heading to mid Missouri Tuesday night into Wednesday

Our next weather maker is going to impact all of mid-Missouri starting Tuesday late in the evening. Joe Farrell posted a forecast update Monday morning, read it here. This is a small update for Tuesday morning as the forecast only has minor tweaks from Monday evening. Winter Storm Alerts have...
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Mid week snow is on the way

Mid – Missouri could end up with as much as 5 – inches of snow after the next round of winter weather blows in Tuesday night and Wednesday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack crew says the rain snow – mix will hit by Tuesday’s afternoon rush hour.
MISSOURI STATE
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast

Sunshine to start the week, snow quickly follows. Sunshine to start the week, snow quickly follows. People in Springfield and parts south are preparing to see the highest snow totals from a storm heading this way. Road clearing crews said, this time around, they have their eyes on how to deal with the multiple inches of snow.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Waynesville & St. Robert rally around business owner who loses four family members in one week

A Pulaski County community is rallying around one of its own after a local business owner loses four family members in two separate traffic crashes this past week. Kimsha Rosenstell, the owner of Honey Chile’ Please in St. Robert, lost her mother in a traffic accident in St. Robert on Wednesday. 70-year-old Minerva Williamson died in that crash, while Rosenstell’s father and sister suffered serious injuries.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
BUFFALO, MO

